Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced today (Saturday) that he has banned one of U.S. President Donald Trump's advisors from visiting his country, citing the refusal of Washington to grant a visa to the Brazilian Minister of Health as the reason for the ban.



Lula stated during an event in Rio de Janeiro yesterday (Friday) that he ordered the cancellation of Trump's advisor's visa after a Supreme Court judge denied U.S. President's advisor Darren Beattie permission to visit former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in prison, adding: "That American man who said he was coming to visit Bolsonaro has been banned from the visit, and I ordered that he not be allowed to enter Brazil as long as my Health Minister's visa remains frozen."



Darren Beattie, a far-right American advisor recently appointed to a consultancy role related to Brazil, intended to visit the country to meet former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is serving a 27-year prison sentence after being convicted of plotting a coup to prevent Lula from taking power following the 2022 elections.



Beattie is known for his sharp criticisms of the Brazilian judiciary and President Lula, and he has previously described the moderate leftist leader as representing "the most destructive and decaying forms of communism."



Last year, Brazilian Health Minister Alexandre Padilha was denied a visa to enter the United States, and visas for his wife and 10-year-old daughter were also revoked, at a time when Trump was pressuring the government and judiciary in Brazil regarding Bolsonaro's trial related to the coup attempt.



In an interview with The Guardian at the time, Padilha described the decision as "stunning nonsense" and "a diplomatic insult."



The Brazilian decision comes amid diplomatic tensions between Washington and Brasília, despite a relative improvement in relations between Trump and Lula at the end of last year.



Lula was scheduled to visit Washington to meet Trump in the coming weeks, but the visit has been temporarily postponed due to the Iran war.



Brazilian diplomatic sources reported that Beattie's visa was canceled (Friday) due to providing false information regarding the purpose of the visit.



Brazilian media reported that Bolsonaro was transferred from prison to the hospital early yesterday (Friday) after contracting pneumonia.