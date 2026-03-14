أعلن الرئيس البرازيلي لويس إيناسيو لولا دا سيلفا، اليوم (السبت)، منعه أحد مستشاري الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب من زيارة بلاده، مرجعاً أسباب المنع إلى أنه ردّ على رفض واشنطن منح وزير الصحة البرازيلي تأشيرة دخول.


وقال لولا، خلال فعالية في مدينة ريو دي جانيرو، أمس (الجمعة)، إنه أصدر أوامره بإلغاء تأشيرة مستشار ترمب بعد أن رفض قاضٍ في المحكمة العليا السماح لمستشار الرئيس الأمريكي دارين بيتي بزيارة الرئيس البرازيلي السابق جايير بولسونارو في السجن، مضيفاً: «ذلك الرجل الأمريكي الذي قال إنه قادم لزيارة بولسونارو مُنع من الزيارة، وأمرت بعدم السماح له بدخول البرازيل طالما أن تأشيرة وزير صحتي ما زالت مجمدة».


وكان دارين بيتي، وهو مستشار أمريكي من اليمين المتطرف عُيّن أخيراً في دور استشاري مرتبط بالبرازيل، يعتزم زيارة البلاد للقاء الرئيس البرازيلي السابق جايير بولسونارو، الذي يقضي حكماً بالسجن لمدة 27 عاماً بعد إدانته بالتخطيط لانقلاب لمنع لولا من تولي السلطة عقب انتخابات عام 2022.


ويُعرف بيتي بانتقاداته الحادة للقضاء البرازيلي والرئيس لولا، وسبق أن وصف الزعيم اليساري المعتدل بأنه يمثل «أكثر نسخ الشيوعية تدميراً وتآكلاً».


وكان وزير الصحة البرازيلي ألكسندر باديليا، مُنع العام الماضي من الحصول على تأشيرة دخول إلى الولايات المتحدة، كما سُحبت التأشيرات من زوجته وابنته البالغة 10 سنوات، في وقت كان فيه ترمب يضغط على الحكومة والقضاء في البرازيل بشأن محاكمة بولسونارو المرتبطة بمحاولة الانقلاب.


وفي مقابلة مع صحيفة «الجارديان» حينها، وصف باديليا القرار بأنه «عبث مذهل» و«إساءة دبلوماسية».


ويأتي القرار البرازيلي وسط توتر دبلوماسي بين واشنطن وبرازيليا، رغم التحسن النسبي في العلاقات بين ترمب ولولا في نهاية العام الماضي.


وكان المقرر أن يزور لولا واشنطن للقاء ترمب خلال الأسابيع القادمة، غير أن الزيارة أُرجئت مؤقتاً بسبب حرب إيران.


وأفادت مصادر دبلوماسية برازيلية أن تأشيرة بيتي أُلغيت (الجمعة)، بسبب تقديم معلومات غير صحيحة حول هدف الزيارة.


وكانت وسائل إعلام برازيلية قد قالت إن بولسونارو نُقل من السجن إلى المستشفى في وقت مبكر أمس (الجمعة)، بعد إصابته بالتهاب رئوي.