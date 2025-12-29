أمير الرياض يرعى حفل افتتاح متنزه «Six Flags مدينة القدية»

رعى أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، مساء اليوم، حفل الافتتاح الرسمي لمتنزه «Six Flags مدينة القدية».
وفور وصوله عُزف السلام الملكي، ثم أعلن الأمير فيصل بن بندر افتتاح متنزه Six Flags قائلاً: بسم الله وعلى بركة الله يسرني الإعلان عن افتتاح متنزه Six Flags مدينة القدية الذي يمثل أولى ثمار مدينة القدية، متمنياً التوفيق للعاملين في شركة القدية للاستثمار والمتنزه.
ثم شاهد أمير منطقة الرياض والحضور عروضاً حية عالمية تجمع بين السرد القصصي، والتقنيات المبتكرة، والعروض الموسيقية الحيّة، ضمن إطار إبداعي، يعكس هوية المدينة القائمة على مفهوم «قوة اللعب» كعنصر أساسي في التصميم والتجربة.
عقب ذلك شاهد والحضور عروض الألعاب النارية، والدرونز، والمؤثرات البصرية التي تجسد روح الإثارة والإبداع والابتكار.
ثم شاهد والحضور فقرات موسيقية عالمية، قدّمت الأداء الحي الأول الفنانة أليشيا كيز، فيما قدم المجموعة الموسيقية المعاصرة دي جي كوزميكات.
تجسيد عملي لرؤية المدينة
عقب ذلك ألقى العضو المنتدب لشركة القدية للاستثمار عبدالله بن ناصر الداود، كلمة ثمن فيها رعاية وحضور الأمير فيصل بن بندر، منوهاً بحرصه ودعمه لكل ما من شأنه تعزيز العمل في المنطقة.
وقال: يمثّل افتتاح متنزه Six Flags مدينة القدية تجسيداً عملياً لرؤية المدينة، نحن نبني وجهة تلهم الخيال، وتشعل الحماس، وتجمع الناس عبر تجارب استثنائية.
وعد الداود افتتاح هذا المتنزه «قفزة كبرى نحو تحقيق رؤية القيادة الرشيدة، بوصفها أول مدينة في العالم تُبنى على مفهوم قوة اللعب، ومشاركة الملايين لنا هذه اللحظة أضفت عليها أهمية خاصة».
وفي ختام الحفل قام أمير الرياض بجولة في متنزه «Six Flags مدينة القدية».
يذكر أن متنزه «Six Flags مدينة القدية» يعد أول المتنزهات في منظومة الترفيه بالمدينة، إذ يضم مجموعة من الألعاب القياسية عالمياً، إلى جانب تجارب غامرة مدعومة بالتقنيات الحديثة، ضمن تصميم يربط بين الترفيه والمكان والهوية.
الافتتاح يبرز التقدم المتسارع الذي تشهده المملكة في تطوير قطاع الترفيه، وترسيخ مكانتها وجهةً عالميةً للمشاريع الترفيهية الكبرى، ضمن مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
حضر الحفل وزير الرياضة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، ورئيس مجلس إدارة الاتحاد السعودي للرياضات الإلكترونية الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير فهد بن منصور بن ناصر بن عبدالعزيز، وأمين المنطقة الأمير فيصل بن عبدالعزيز بن عياف، وعدد من الوزراء والمسؤولين.
The Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, this evening, sponsored the official opening ceremony of the "Six Flags Qiddiya" park.
Upon his arrival, the royal anthem was played, and then Prince Faisal bin Bandar announced the opening of Six Flags park, saying: In the name of God, and with God's blessing, I am pleased to announce the opening of Six Flags Qiddiya, which represents the first fruits of Qiddiya City, wishing success to the workers at Qiddiya Investment Company and the park.
Then, the Governor of Riyadh and the attendees watched world-class live performances that combined storytelling, innovative technologies, and live musical acts, within a creative framework that reflects the identity of the city based on the concept of "the power of play" as a fundamental element in design and experience.
Following that, they witnessed fireworks displays, drones, and visual effects that embody the spirit of excitement, creativity, and innovation.
Then, they enjoyed global musical segments, with the first live performance by artist Alicia Keys, while the contemporary music group DJ Cosmix performed.
A Practical Embodiment of the City’s Vision
After that, the Managing Director of Qiddiya Investment Company, Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Daoud, delivered a speech in which he appreciated the sponsorship and presence of Prince Faisal bin Bandar, noting his keenness and support for everything that enhances work in the region.
He said: The opening of Six Flags Qiddiya represents a practical embodiment of the city’s vision; we are building a destination that inspires imagination, ignites enthusiasm, and brings people together through exceptional experiences.
Al-Daoud promised that the opening of this park is "a giant leap towards achieving the vision of the wise leadership, as it is the first city in the world built on the concept of the power of play, and sharing this moment with millions adds special significance to it."
At the end of the ceremony, the Governor of Riyadh took a tour of the "Six Flags Qiddiya" park.
It is worth noting that "Six Flags Qiddiya" park is the first park in the city’s entertainment ecosystem, featuring a collection of world-class standard rides, alongside immersive experiences supported by modern technologies, within a design that connects entertainment, place, and identity.
The opening highlights the rapid progress witnessed by the Kingdom in developing the entertainment sector and solidifying its position as a global destination for major entertainment projects, in line with the goals of Vision 2030.
The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Esports Federation, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Prince Fahd bin Mansour bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz, the Secretary of the Region, Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayaf, and a number of ministers and officials.