رعى أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، مساء اليوم، حفل الافتتاح الرسمي لمتنزه «Six Flags مدينة القدية».

وفور وصوله عُزف السلام الملكي، ثم أعلن الأمير فيصل بن بندر افتتاح متنزه Six Flags قائلاً: بسم الله وعلى بركة الله يسرني الإعلان عن افتتاح متنزه Six Flags مدينة القدية الذي يمثل أولى ثمار مدينة القدية، متمنياً التوفيق للعاملين في شركة القدية للاستثمار والمتنزه.

ثم شاهد أمير منطقة الرياض والحضور عروضاً حية عالمية تجمع بين السرد القصصي، والتقنيات المبتكرة، والعروض الموسيقية الحيّة، ضمن إطار إبداعي، يعكس هوية المدينة القائمة على مفهوم «قوة اللعب» كعنصر أساسي في التصميم والتجربة.

عقب ذلك شاهد والحضور عروض الألعاب النارية، والدرونز، والمؤثرات البصرية التي تجسد روح الإثارة والإبداع والابتكار.

ثم شاهد والحضور فقرات موسيقية عالمية، قدّمت الأداء الحي الأول الفنانة أليشيا كيز، فيما قدم المجموعة الموسيقية المعاصرة دي جي كوزميكات.

أمير الرياض يرعى حفل افتتاح متنزه «Six Flags مدينة القدية»

تجسيد عملي لرؤية المدينة

عقب ذلك ألقى العضو المنتدب لشركة القدية للاستثمار عبدالله بن ناصر الداود، كلمة ثمن فيها رعاية وحضور الأمير فيصل بن بندر، منوهاً بحرصه ودعمه لكل ما من شأنه تعزيز العمل في المنطقة.

وقال: يمثّل افتتاح متنزه Six Flags مدينة القدية تجسيداً عملياً لرؤية المدينة، نحن نبني وجهة تلهم الخيال، وتشعل الحماس، وتجمع الناس عبر تجارب استثنائية.

وعد الداود افتتاح هذا المتنزه «قفزة كبرى نحو تحقيق رؤية القيادة الرشيدة، بوصفها أول مدينة في العالم تُبنى على مفهوم قوة اللعب، ومشاركة الملايين لنا هذه اللحظة أضفت عليها أهمية خاصة».

وفي ختام الحفل قام أمير الرياض بجولة في متنزه «Six Flags مدينة القدية».

يذكر أن متنزه «Six Flags مدينة القدية» يعد أول المتنزهات في منظومة الترفيه بالمدينة، إذ يضم مجموعة من الألعاب القياسية عالمياً، إلى جانب تجارب غامرة مدعومة بالتقنيات الحديثة، ضمن تصميم يربط بين الترفيه والمكان والهوية.

الافتتاح يبرز التقدم المتسارع الذي تشهده المملكة في تطوير قطاع الترفيه، وترسيخ مكانتها وجهةً عالميةً للمشاريع الترفيهية الكبرى، ضمن مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

حضر الحفل وزير الرياضة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، ورئيس مجلس إدارة الاتحاد السعودي للرياضات الإلكترونية الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير فهد بن منصور بن ناصر بن عبدالعزيز، وأمين المنطقة الأمير فيصل بن عبدالعزيز بن عياف، وعدد من الوزراء والمسؤولين.