أمير الرياض يرعى حفل افتتاح متنزه «Six Flags مدينة القدية»

The Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, this evening, sponsored the official opening ceremony of the "Six Flags Qiddiya" park.

Upon his arrival, the royal anthem was played, and then Prince Faisal bin Bandar announced the opening of Six Flags park, saying: In the name of God, and with God's blessing, I am pleased to announce the opening of Six Flags Qiddiya, which represents the first fruits of Qiddiya City, wishing success to the workers at Qiddiya Investment Company and the park.

Then, the Governor of Riyadh and the attendees watched world-class live performances that combined storytelling, innovative technologies, and live musical acts, within a creative framework that reflects the identity of the city based on the concept of "the power of play" as a fundamental element in design and experience.

Following that, they witnessed fireworks displays, drones, and visual effects that embody the spirit of excitement, creativity, and innovation.

Then, they enjoyed global musical segments, with the first live performance by artist Alicia Keys, while the contemporary music group DJ Cosmix performed.

A Practical Embodiment of the City’s Vision

After that, the Managing Director of Qiddiya Investment Company, Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Daoud, delivered a speech in which he appreciated the sponsorship and presence of Prince Faisal bin Bandar, noting his keenness and support for everything that enhances work in the region.

He said: The opening of Six Flags Qiddiya represents a practical embodiment of the city’s vision; we are building a destination that inspires imagination, ignites enthusiasm, and brings people together through exceptional experiences.

Al-Daoud promised that the opening of this park is "a giant leap towards achieving the vision of the wise leadership, as it is the first city in the world built on the concept of the power of play, and sharing this moment with millions adds special significance to it."

At the end of the ceremony, the Governor of Riyadh took a tour of the "Six Flags Qiddiya" park.

It is worth noting that "Six Flags Qiddiya" park is the first park in the city’s entertainment ecosystem, featuring a collection of world-class standard rides, alongside immersive experiences supported by modern technologies, within a design that connects entertainment, place, and identity.

The opening highlights the rapid progress witnessed by the Kingdom in developing the entertainment sector and solidifying its position as a global destination for major entertainment projects, in line with the goals of Vision 2030.

The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Esports Federation, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Prince Fahd bin Mansour bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz, the Secretary of the Region, Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayaf, and a number of ministers and officials.