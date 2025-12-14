أعلنت إدارة تعليم منطقة الرياض تحويل الدراسة الحضورية لتكون (عن بُعد) غداً (الإثنين) 24 جمادى الآخرة 1447 عبر منصة «مدرستي» والمنصات التعليمية المعتمدة لجميع الطلاب والطالبات ومنسوبي ومنسوبات المدارس من الهيئتين التعليمية والإدارية في مدينة الرياض ومحافظات (المجمعة، والغاط، والزلفي، والدوادمي، والقويعية، وعفيف، وشقراء).

وتقرر ذلك بناء على التقارير الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، وحرصًا على سلامة الجميع.