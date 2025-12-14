The Riyadh Education Administration announced the transition to remote learning tomorrow (Monday), 24 Jumada Al-Thani 1447, via the "Madrasati" platform and the approved educational platforms for all students and staff of schools, including both educational and administrative personnel in the city of Riyadh and the governorates of (Al-Majma'ah, Al-Ghat, Al-Zulfi, Al-Dawadmi, Al-Qurayyat, Afif, and Shuqra).

This decision was made based on reports from the National Center of Meteorology, and in order to ensure everyone's safety.