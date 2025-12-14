أعلنت إدارة تعليم منطقة الرياض تحويل الدراسة الحضورية لتكون (عن بُعد) غداً (الإثنين) 24 جمادى الآخرة 1447 عبر منصة «مدرستي» والمنصات التعليمية المعتمدة لجميع الطلاب والطالبات ومنسوبي ومنسوبات المدارس من الهيئتين التعليمية والإدارية في مدينة الرياض ومحافظات (المجمعة، والغاط، والزلفي، والدوادمي، والقويعية، وعفيف، وشقراء).
وتقرر ذلك بناء على التقارير الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، وحرصًا على سلامة الجميع.
The Riyadh Education Administration announced the transition to remote learning tomorrow (Monday), 24 Jumada Al-Thani 1447, via the "Madrasati" platform and the approved educational platforms for all students and staff of schools, including both educational and administrative personnel in the city of Riyadh and the governorates of (Al-Majma'ah, Al-Ghat, Al-Zulfi, Al-Dawadmi, Al-Qurayyat, Afif, and Shuqra).
This decision was made based on reports from the National Center of Meteorology, and in order to ensure everyone's safety.