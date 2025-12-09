The Hail region witnessed today (Tuesday) a wave of heavy rain accompanied by layers of white hail, in a scene that reshaped the features of nature between the plain, the dunes, and the mountains, opening a new chapter of winter in Najd for residents and visitors. The rain that covered the city and its suburbs created a noticeable transformation in the vegetation cover, with vast green areas appearing at the foothills of Jabal Aja, while the region's valleys were adorned with gatherings of families and picnickers seeking a moment of warmth under the cold sky.

In the field scenes, the mountains of Jabal Aja appeared with their deep rocky color surrounding a green carpet formed after the rains, while families spread out in the valley spaces in a scene that reflects the relationship of the region's residents with their nature and terrain. This rapid transformation restored to the place its winter identity that Hail is famous for every year, as the plains adjacent to Jabal Aja are among the most attractive sites during the rainy season.

Inside the city, a different scene emerged with the continued drizzling rain on the roads and public gardens of Hail, where umbrellas appeared in the hands of passersby, and daily movement seemed to adapt to the weather. The rain coincided with the activity of service and municipal authorities, which intensified their efforts to ensure smooth traffic and monitor water accumulation sites.

In the dunes, the white hail formed an unusual tableau on the red sands, as its pellets covered wide areas, turning the sands into a visually striking scene of sharp contrast between white and orange. Dozens of vehicles flocked to these sites to observe and photograph the weather conditions, a common behavior among the region's residents with every wave of rain.

These scenes collectively reflect an early rainy season, opening the door for the return of plant life in the valleys of Hail and the foothills of its mountains, and restoring the city's winter presence that has been associated with it in the memories of visitors and residents.

With the continuation of the weather conditions, the relevant authorities expect more rain in the region over the coming days, making the upcoming weeks an ideal time for picnicking and observing the rapid natural transformations.