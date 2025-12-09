شهدت منطقة حائل اليوم (الثلاثاء) موجة أمطار غزيرة صاحَبَتها طبقات من البَرَد الأبيض، في مشهد أعاد تشكيل ملامح الطبيعة بين السهل والنفوذ والجبل، وفتح فصلاً جديداً من شتاء نجد أمام السكان والزائرين. الأمطار التي شملت المدينة وضواحيها صنعت تحولاً واضحاً في الغطاء النباتي، وظهرت مساحات خضراء واسعة عند سفوح جبال أجا، فيما ازدانت أودية المنطقة بتجمعات الأسر والمتنزهين الباحثين عن لحظة دفء تحت السماء الباردة.

في المشاهد الميدانية، بدت جبال أجا بلونها الصخري العميق تحيط ببساط أخضر تكوّن عقب الأمطار، بينما انتشرت العائلات في فسحات الوادي في مشهد يعكس علاقة سكان المنطقة بطبيعتها وتضاريسها. هذا التحول السريع أعاد للمكان هويته الشتوية التي تشتهر بها حائل كل عام، حيث تُعدّ السهول المحاذية لجبال أجا من أكثر المواقع جذباً في موسم الأمطار.

أما داخل المدينة، فبرز مشهد مختلف مع استمرار الأمطار الرذاذية على طرقات حائل وحدائقها العامة، حيث ظهرت المظلات في أيدي المارة، وبدت الحركة اليومية متكيفة مع الأجواء. وتزامنت الأمطار مع نشاط الجهات الخدمية والبلدية التي كثفت أعمالها لضمان انسيابية الحركة ومتابعة مواقع تجمع المياه.

وفي النفود، شكّل البَرَد الأبيض لوحة غير مألوفة على الرمال الحمراء، بعدما غطت حباته مساحات واسعة، فتحولت الرمال إلى مشهد بصري حادّ التباين بين الأبيض والبرتقالي. عشرات المركبات توافدت إلى تلك المواقع لرصد الحالة الجوية وتصويرها، وهو سلوك معتاد لسكان المنطقة مع كل موجة مطر.

تعكس هذه المشاهد مجتمعة موسماً مطرياً مبكراً، يفتح المجال لعودة الحياة النباتية في أودية حائل وسفوح جبالها، ويعيد للمدينة حضورها الشتوي الذي ارتبط بها في ذاكرة الزوار والسكان.

ومع استمرار الحالة الجوية، تتوقع الجهات المختصة مزيداً من الأمطار على المنطقة خلال الأيام القادمة، ما يجعل من الأسابيع القادمة فترة مثالية للتنزه ومراقبة التحولات الطبيعية المتسارعة.