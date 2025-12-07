عقدت الهيئة العامة لمجلس الشورى برئاسة رئيس المجلس الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله بن محمد بن إبراهيم آل الشيخ في مقر المجلس بالرياض اليوم (الأحد) اجتماعها الثامن ضمن أعمال السنة الثانية للدورة التاسعة، بحضور نائب رئيس المجلس الدكتور مشعل بن فهم السُّلمي، ومساعد رئيس المجلس الدكتورة حنان بنت عبدالرحيم الأحمدي، والأمين العام للمجلس محمد بن داخل المطيري، إلى جانب رؤساء لجان مجلس الشورى المتخصصة.

واستعرضت الهيئة العامة لمجلس الشورى الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعمالها، وأقرت الهيئة إحالة 18 موضوعًا إلى جدول أعمال جلسات المجلس المقبلة، شملت العديد من التقارير من بينها التقرير السنوي لجامعة الجوف، وجامعة تبوك، وجامعة طيبة، إضافة لمشاريع أنظمة تمهيدًا لعرضها تحت قبة المجلس.

كما أقرت الهيئة العامة للمجلس خلال اجتماعها الثامن اليوم إحالة عددٍ من مشاريع الاتفاقيات والمذكرات المتعلقة بالتعاون والتفاهم في المجالات الصحية والثقافية وخدمات النقل الجوي والأوقاف مع عدد من الدول الشقيقة والصديقة.