عقدت الهيئة العامة لمجلس الشورى برئاسة رئيس المجلس الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله بن محمد بن إبراهيم آل الشيخ في مقر المجلس بالرياض اليوم (الأحد) اجتماعها الثامن ضمن أعمال السنة الثانية للدورة التاسعة، بحضور نائب رئيس المجلس الدكتور مشعل بن فهم السُّلمي، ومساعد رئيس المجلس الدكتورة حنان بنت عبدالرحيم الأحمدي، والأمين العام للمجلس محمد بن داخل المطيري، إلى جانب رؤساء لجان مجلس الشورى المتخصصة.
واستعرضت الهيئة العامة لمجلس الشورى الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعمالها، وأقرت الهيئة إحالة 18 موضوعًا إلى جدول أعمال جلسات المجلس المقبلة، شملت العديد من التقارير من بينها التقرير السنوي لجامعة الجوف، وجامعة تبوك، وجامعة طيبة، إضافة لمشاريع أنظمة تمهيدًا لعرضها تحت قبة المجلس.
كما أقرت الهيئة العامة للمجلس خلال اجتماعها الثامن اليوم إحالة عددٍ من مشاريع الاتفاقيات والمذكرات المتعلقة بالتعاون والتفاهم في المجالات الصحية والثقافية وخدمات النقل الجوي والأوقاف مع عدد من الدول الشقيقة والصديقة.
The General Assembly of the Shura Council, chaired by the Council's President Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh, held its eighth meeting today (Sunday) at the Council's headquarters in Riyadh as part of the second year of the ninth session, with the attendance of the Vice President of the Council Dr. Mishal bin Fahm Al-Sulami, the Assistant President of the Council Dr. Hanan bint Abdulrahim Al-Ahmadi, the Secretary-General of the Council Mohammed bin Dakhel Al-Mutairi, along with the heads of the specialized committees of the Shura Council.
The General Assembly reviewed the topics listed on its agenda and approved the referral of 18 topics to the agenda of the upcoming Council sessions, which included several reports, among them the annual report of Al-Jouf University, Tabuk University, and Taibah University, in addition to draft regulations in preparation for presenting them under the dome of the Council.
The General Assembly of the Council also approved during its eighth meeting today the referral of several draft agreements and memorandums related to cooperation and understanding in the fields of health, culture, air transport services, and endowments with several brotherly and friendly countries.