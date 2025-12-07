تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله اتصالاً هاتفياً، اليوم (الأحد)، من رئيسة اللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر السيدة ميريانا سبولياريتش.
وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض التعاون المشترك في الجوانب الإغاثية والإنسانية، إضافة إلى مناقشة المستجدات الإقليمية والدولية والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call today (Sunday) from the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Ms. Mirjana Spoljaric.
During the call, they reviewed the joint cooperation in humanitarian and relief aspects, in addition to discussing regional and international developments and the efforts being made regarding them.