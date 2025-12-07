تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله اتصالاً هاتفياً، اليوم (الأحد)، من رئيسة اللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر السيدة ميريانا سبولياريتش.

وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض التعاون المشترك في الجوانب الإغاثية والإنسانية، إضافة إلى مناقشة المستجدات الإقليمية والدولية والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.