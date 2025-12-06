تحتفل المملكة باليوم العالمي للتطوع (5 ديسمبر) وهي في موقع متقدّم إقليمياً بعد أن رفعت المشاركة المجتمعية إلى مستوى اقتصادي مؤثر، مدعومة بمستهدفات رؤية 2030 التي دفعت القطاع غير الربحي إلى واحد من أعلى معدلات النمو في المنطقة.

ويأتي هذا اليوم وقد حققت السعودية إنجازاً لافتاً ببلوغ مليون متطوع فعلي، وفق أحدث بيانات وزارة الموارد البشرية والمركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي.

البيانات الرسمية تكشف توسّعاً سريعاً في قاعدة التطوع الرقمية؛ إذ وصل عدد المسجلين في المنصة الوطنية للعمل التطوعي إلى 2.1 مليون شخص، في وقت ارتفعت الفرص التطوعية المعلنة خلال 2024 إلى 440 ألف فرصة عبر جهات حكومية وغير ربحية وخاصة.

وتظهر المؤشرات حجم التحول من التطوع الفردي إلى التطوع الاحترافي؛ فقد تجاوزت الساعات التطوعية 59 مليون ساعة موثّقة، بينما بلغ العائد الاقتصادي لهذا العمل 1.2 مليار ريال، ما يعكس قدرة القطاع غير الربحي على خلق قيمة اقتصادية موازية لقيمته الاجتماعية.

على مستوى الكفاءة، سجلت المملكة 11% في مؤشر التطوع الاحترافي مقابل متوسط عالمي يبلغ 5%، في دلالة على نضج عمليات المنصة وقدرتها على إدارة وتوثيق الأثر. وتضم المنصة اليوم 8,397 جهة، ما يعزز بنية الحوكمة ويرفع من حجم المشاركة عبر مختلف القطاعات.

هذه المؤشرات تضع السعودية في موقع متقدم خلال اليوم العالمي للتطوع، وتؤكد تسارع تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية 2030 المتعلقة برفع مساهمة القطاع غير الربحي إلى 5% من الناتج المحلي، وتطوير اقتصاد اجتماعي فعّال يدعم القطاعات الصحية والتعليمية والبيئية.

وبالاستناد إلى الأرقام الحالية، يتجه قطاع التطوع في المملكة إلى مرحلة تعتمد على التحليل الرقمي وقياس الأثر وتوسيع نطاق التطوع الاحترافي، بما يجعله من أسرع قطاعات العمل المجتمعي نمواً على مستوى المنطقة