The Kingdom celebrates International Volunteer Day (December 5) while being in a leading regional position after raising community participation to an impactful economic level, supported by the targets of Vision 2030 that have propelled the nonprofit sector to one of the highest growth rates in the region.

This day comes as Saudi Arabia has achieved a remarkable milestone by reaching one million active volunteers, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Human Resources and the National Center for the Development of the Nonprofit Sector.

Official data reveals a rapid expansion in the digital volunteering base; the number of registered users on the national volunteer platform has reached 2.1 million people, while the announced volunteer opportunities for 2024 have risen to 440,000 opportunities across governmental, nonprofit, and private entities.

Indicators show the extent of the shift from individual volunteering to professional volunteering; documented volunteer hours have exceeded 59 million hours, while the economic return from this work has reached 1.2 billion riyals, reflecting the nonprofit sector's ability to create economic value parallel to its social value.

In terms of efficiency, the Kingdom recorded 11% in the professional volunteering index compared to a global average of 5%, indicating the maturity of the platform's operations and its ability to manage and document impact. The platform currently includes 8,397 entities, enhancing governance structures and increasing participation across various sectors.

These indicators place Saudi Arabia in an advanced position during International Volunteer Day, confirming the acceleration of achieving the targets of Vision 2030 related to raising the nonprofit sector's contribution to 5% of GDP and developing an effective social economy that supports health, education, and environmental sectors.

Based on current figures, the volunteering sector in the Kingdom is heading towards a phase that relies on digital analysis, impact measurement, and expanding the scope of professional volunteering, making it one of the fastest-growing community work sectors in the region.