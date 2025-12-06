صدر عن الديوان الملكي اليوم البيان التالي:
«بيان من الديوان الملكي»
انتقلت إلى رحمة الله تعالى والدة الأمير / مشعل بن بدر بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وسيصلى عليها – إن شاء الله – يوم غدٍ (الأحد) الموافق 16 / 6 / 1447هـ، بعد صلاة العصر في جامع الإمام تركي بن عبدالله في مدينة الرياض.
تغمدها الله بواسع رحمته ومغفرته ورضوانه وأسكنها فسيح جناته، إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.
The following statement was issued by the Royal Court today:
"Statement from the Royal Court"
The mother of Prince Mishaal bin Badr bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has passed away, and the funeral prayer will be held – God willing – tomorrow (Sunday), corresponding to 16/6/1447 AH, after the Asr prayer at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.
May God envelop her in His vast mercy, forgiveness, and pleasure, and grant her a place in His spacious gardens. Indeed, we belong to God and to Him we shall return.