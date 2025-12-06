صدر عن الديوان الملكي اليوم البيان التالي:

«بيان من الديوان الملكي»

انتقلت إلى رحمة الله تعالى والدة الأمير / مشعل بن بدر بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وسيصلى عليها – إن شاء الله – يوم غدٍ (الأحد) الموافق 16 / 6 / 1447هـ، بعد صلاة العصر في جامع الإمام تركي بن عبدالله في مدينة الرياض.

تغمدها الله بواسع رحمته ومغفرته ورضوانه وأسكنها فسيح جناته، إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.