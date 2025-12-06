The following statement was issued by the Royal Court today:

"Statement from the Royal Court"

The mother of Prince Mishaal bin Badr bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has passed away, and the funeral prayer will be held – God willing – tomorrow (Sunday), corresponding to 16/6/1447 AH, after the Asr prayer at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.

May God envelop her in His vast mercy, forgiveness, and pleasure, and grant her a place in His spacious gardens. Indeed, we belong to God and to Him we shall return.