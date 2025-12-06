The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, represented by the Religious Attaché at the Kingdom's Embassy in Addis Ababa, has concluded today the seventh intensive scientific course for qualifying imams, preachers, and callers to Islam, as well as male and female students of knowledge, along with accompanying religious and scientific programs.



The course lasted for 5 consecutive days at several mosques and associations, benefiting 3000 participants, including imams, preachers, and students of knowledge, both men and women.



Program System



The course included an explanation of the Book of Purification from the Fiqh Summary, the importance of kindness to people, the dissemination of beneficial knowledge, the promotion of values of moderation and balance, and combating extremism and radicalism.



This course is part of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs' ongoing efforts to spread Islamic knowledge and establish the methodology of Ahl al-Sunnah wa al-Jama'ah, within a system of religious and educational programs implemented outside the Kingdom to enhance the presence of moderation and balance in Islamic communities.