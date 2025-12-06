أنهت وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد، ممثلة بالملحقية الدينية في سفارة المملكة بأديس أبابا، اليوم أعمال الدورة العلمية المكثفة السابعة لتأهيل الأئمة والخطباء والدعاة وطلبة العلم من الجنسين، والبرامج الدعوية والعلمية المصاحبة لها.


واستمرت الدورة 5 أيام متتالية بعدد من الجوامع والجمعيات، واستفاد منها 3000 مشارك من الأئمة والخطباء والدعاة وطلبة العلم رجالاً ونساءً.


منظومة برامج


وتضمّنت الدورة شرحاً لكتاب الطهارة من الملخص الفقهي، وأهمية الإحسان إلى الناس، وبث العلم النافع، وتعزيز قيم الوسطية والاعتدال، ومكافحة الغلو والتطرف.


وتأتي هذه الدورة في إطار جهود وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية المتواصلة لنشر العلم الشرعي وترسيخ منهج أهل السنة والجماعة، ضمن منظومة من البرامج الدعوية والتعليمية التي تنفذها خارج المملكة لتعزيز حضور الوسطية والاعتدال في المجتمعات الإسلامية.