أنهت وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد، ممثلة بالملحقية الدينية في سفارة المملكة بأديس أبابا، اليوم أعمال الدورة العلمية المكثفة السابعة لتأهيل الأئمة والخطباء والدعاة وطلبة العلم من الجنسين، والبرامج الدعوية والعلمية المصاحبة لها.
واستمرت الدورة 5 أيام متتالية بعدد من الجوامع والجمعيات، واستفاد منها 3000 مشارك من الأئمة والخطباء والدعاة وطلبة العلم رجالاً ونساءً.
منظومة برامج
وتضمّنت الدورة شرحاً لكتاب الطهارة من الملخص الفقهي، وأهمية الإحسان إلى الناس، وبث العلم النافع، وتعزيز قيم الوسطية والاعتدال، ومكافحة الغلو والتطرف.
وتأتي هذه الدورة في إطار جهود وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية المتواصلة لنشر العلم الشرعي وترسيخ منهج أهل السنة والجماعة، ضمن منظومة من البرامج الدعوية والتعليمية التي تنفذها خارج المملكة لتعزيز حضور الوسطية والاعتدال في المجتمعات الإسلامية.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, represented by the Religious Attaché at the Kingdom's Embassy in Addis Ababa, has concluded today the seventh intensive scientific course for qualifying imams, preachers, and callers to Islam, as well as male and female students of knowledge, along with accompanying religious and scientific programs.
The course lasted for 5 consecutive days at several mosques and associations, benefiting 3000 participants, including imams, preachers, and students of knowledge, both men and women.
Program System
The course included an explanation of the Book of Purification from the Fiqh Summary, the importance of kindness to people, the dissemination of beneficial knowledge, the promotion of values of moderation and balance, and combating extremism and radicalism.
This course is part of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs' ongoing efforts to spread Islamic knowledge and establish the methodology of Ahl al-Sunnah wa al-Jama'ah, within a system of religious and educational programs implemented outside the Kingdom to enhance the presence of moderation and balance in Islamic communities.