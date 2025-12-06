أكدت وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة أهمية الحد من ظاهرة الرعي الجائر، والعمل على معالجتها من خلال تكثيف الجهود الرقابية الميدانية، وزيادة الوعي المجتمعي؛ لحماية الغطاء النباتي وتعزيز استدامة الموارد الطبيعية بالمملكة وفق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.


وأشارت «البيئة» إلى أهمية تكثيف جهودها في الرقابة الميدانية، وتنظيم إصدار تراخيص الرعي، وتطبيق الأنظمة والعقوبات تجاه المخالفين، لافتة إلى أن غرامة الرعي الجائر في المناطق المحمية أو المناطق غير المخصصة للرعي تصل إلى 200 ريال لكل رأس من الإبل والأبقار، و100 ريال لكل رأس من الماشية.


ونوهت الوزارة إلى أنها تواصل برامجها التوعوية التي تستهدف أفراد المجتمع وملاك المواشي، للتعريف بممارسات الرعي السليمة، ودورها في حماية الموارد الطبيعية واستدامتها.


وأوضحت أن الرعي الجائر في مناطق الغطاء النباتي خلال موسم الشتاء يُعد أحد أبرز الممارسات التي تؤثر سلبًا على رقعة الغطاء الأخضر في المملكة، ما قد يزيد من معدلات تدهور الغطاء النباتي؛ نتيجة الضغوط المستمرة على المراعي الطبيعية، إضافة إلى إضعاف قدرة النباتات على التجدد، وزيادة معدلات التصحر في بعض المناطق.


حماية الموارد الطبيعية


يأتي ذلك ضمن مستهدفات الحملة التوعوية التي أطلقتها الوزارة تحت شعار «شتانا صح» في نسختها الثانية؛ للإسهام في تعزيز الوعي لدى أفراد المجتمع في حماية الموارد الطبيعية، والمحافظة على الغطاء النباتي، والتشجيع على تبني الممارسات المسؤولة خلال الرحلات البرية، والتنزه في الأماكن العامة؛ بما يُسهم في حماية البيئة ويضمن استدامة الموارد الطبيعية خلال موسم الشتاء.


ودعت الوزارة إلى التفاعل مع حملة «شتانا صح»، منوهة بأن الحد من الرعي الجائر يمثل خطوة محورية في حماية البيئة، ويدعم التنوع النباتي، ويقلل من تدهور التربة ومكافحة التصحر، بما ينعكس مباشرة على جودة حياة المجتمع واستدامة الموارد الطبيعية، ضمن مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 الرامية إلى تعزيز الاستدامة البيئية، والمحافظة على الثروات الطبيعية.