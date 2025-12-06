The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has emphasized the importance of reducing the phenomenon of overgrazing and working to address it by intensifying field monitoring efforts and increasing community awareness to protect vegetation cover and enhance the sustainability of natural resources in the Kingdom in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.



The Ministry pointed out the importance of intensifying its efforts in field monitoring, organizing the issuance of grazing licenses, and enforcing regulations and penalties against violators, noting that the fine for overgrazing in protected areas or areas not designated for grazing can reach 200 riyals for each head of camels and cattle, and 100 riyals for each head of livestock.



The Ministry also highlighted that it continues its awareness programs targeting community members and livestock owners to educate them about proper grazing practices and their role in protecting and sustaining natural resources.



It clarified that overgrazing in vegetation cover areas during the winter season is one of the most prominent practices that negatively affect the green cover in the Kingdom, which may increase the rates of vegetation degradation due to continuous pressures on natural pastures, in addition to weakening the ability of plants to regenerate and increasing desertification rates in some areas.



Protecting Natural Resources



This comes as part of the objectives of the awareness campaign launched by the Ministry under the slogan "Our Winter is Healthy" in its second edition, to contribute to enhancing community awareness in protecting natural resources, preserving vegetation cover, and encouraging responsible practices during outdoor trips and recreation in public places, which contributes to protecting the environment and ensuring the sustainability of natural resources during the winter season.



The Ministry called for interaction with the "Our Winter is Healthy" campaign, noting that reducing overgrazing is a pivotal step in protecting the environment, supporting plant diversity, and reducing soil degradation and combating desertification, which directly reflects on the quality of life in the community and the sustainability of natural resources, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030 aimed at enhancing environmental sustainability and preserving natural wealth.