التقى نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، اليوم، وزير الدولة بوزارة خارجية دولة قطر الدكتور محمد بن عبدالعزيز الخليفي، على هامش منتدى الدوحة 2025.

وجرى خلال اللقاء، استعراض علاقات التعاون الأخوية المتينة وسُبل تعزيزها وتطويرها في شتى المجالات، ومناقشة الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

حضر اللقاء، سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى دولة قطر الأمير سعد بن منصور بن سعد.