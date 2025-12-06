The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, met today with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalifi, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2025.

During the meeting, they reviewed the strong fraternal cooperation relations and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, as well as discussed topics of mutual interest.

Present at the meeting was the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the State of Qatar, Prince Saad bin Mansour bin Saad.