The Qassim region witnessed a celestial event to observe the Horsehead Nebula, utilizing advanced observation techniques that contributed to revealing the color contrast and fine details of the dust formations that characterize this nebula.

Qassim Astronomy Association President Issa Al-Ghafili explained that the observation was part of the association's efforts to enhance astronomical observation and photography activities, and to continue developing the technical capabilities available at the observatory to support specialists and enthusiasts in this field.

Famous Nebulae

The Horsehead Nebula, known as Barnard 33, is one of the most famous nebulae located in the Orion constellation, approximately 1,500 light-years away from Earth. It is a dark nebula composed of dense cosmic dust that obscures the light of stars and cannot be observed with the naked eye, requiring the use of high-capacity telescopes and specialized astronomical cameras to reveal its details among the surrounding bright nebulae.