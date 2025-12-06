شهدت منطقة القصيم مشهداً فلكياً لرصد سديم رأس الحصان (Horsehead Nebula)، وذلك باستخدام تقنيات رصد متقدّمة أسهمت في إظهار التباين اللوني والتفاصيل الدقيقة للتشكيلات الغبارية التي تميّز هذا السديم.

وأوضح رئيس جمعية نور الفلك عيسى الغفيلي، أن عملية الرصد جاءت ضمن جهود الجمعية لتعزيز نشاطات الرصد والتصوير الفلكي، ومواصلة تطوير الإمكانات التقنية المتاحة في المرصد بما يدعم المتخصصين والمهتمين بهذا المجال.

أشهر السدم

ويُعدّ سديم (رأس الحصان)، المعروف باسم (Barnard 33)، أحد أشهر السدم الواقعة في كوكبة الجبار، ويبعد عن الأرض نحو 1500 سنة ضوئية، وهو سديمٌ مظلمٌ يتكوّن من غبارٍ كوني كثيف يحجب ضوء النجوم، ولا يمكن رصده بالعين المجردة، إذ يتطلّب استخدام تلسكوبات ذات قدراتٍ عالية وكاميرات فلكية مخصّصة لإظهار تفاصيله ضمن السدم المضيئة المحيطة به.