تابعت سفارة المملكة لدى مصر، بالتعاون مع الجهات المصرية المعنية، عملية نقل مواطن سعودي حالته الطبية حرجة، من مطار القاهرة الدولي.

وباشرت القنصلية عملية نقل المواطن، عبر طائرة الإخلاء الطبي الجوي التابعة للخدمات الصحية بوزارة الدفاع، وذلك لاستكمال علاجه في المملكة.

ويأتي هذا الإجراء في إطار حرص الحكومة السعودية على رعاية مواطنيها في الخارج وتقديم الدعم اللازم لهم، بما يعكس التزامها الدائم بخدمتهم وضمان سلامتهم أينما كانوا.