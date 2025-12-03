The Embassy of the Kingdom in Egypt, in cooperation with the relevant Egyptian authorities, has followed the process of transferring a Saudi citizen whose medical condition is critical from Cairo International Airport.

The consulate initiated the transfer of the citizen via a medical evacuation aircraft belonging to the health services of the Ministry of Defense, in order to continue his treatment in the Kingdom.

This action comes as part of the Saudi government's commitment to caring for its citizens abroad and providing them with the necessary support, reflecting its ongoing dedication to serving them and ensuring their safety wherever they are.