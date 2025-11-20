إنفاذاً لتوجيهات أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، ترأس نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، بديوان الإمارة اليوم (الخميس)، اجتماع لجنة حركة الشاحنات بالمنطقة، للاطلاع على مستجدات تنظيم حركة الشاحنات في حاضرة الدمام، والحلول المتخذة من الجهات المعنية.
وأكد نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية على أهمية تظافر الجهود وسرعة تنفيذ التوصيات والعمل التكاملي بين الجهات الحكومية والقطاع الخاص لضمان انسيابية حركة الشاحنات، وتعزيز السلامة المرورية، ورفع كفاءة شبكة الطرق في ظل ما تشهده المنطقة وموانئها من تطور متسارع وحركة اقتصادية وتجارية متنامية تتطلب جاهزية عالية وحلولاً قصيرة المدى وأخرى مستدامة، تضمن سلامة مستخدمي الطرقات وتحد من الكثافة المرورية العالية، مشدداً على ضرورة عقد الاجتماعات بشكل دوري والتواصل بين الجهات المعنية بشكل مستمر لمتابعة تنفيذ التوصيات وما اتخذ من قرارات وحلول.
واطلع نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية على إحصائيات حركة الشاحنات في طرق المنطقة، والجهود المبذولة لمعالجة تكدس الشاحنات، إضافةً إلى الحلول التشغيلية والتنظيمية وكذلك الجهود الضبطية الميدانية للجهات الأمنية لرفع مستوى السلامة المرورية وفك الاختناقات المرورية.
كما استعرض خلال الاجتماع مستجدات مشروع المواقف المخصصة لوقوف الشاحنات على الطرق الرئيسية، حيث تم تخصيص موقفين للشاحنات على طريق الرياض الدمام بطاقة استيعابية تتجاوز 1,400 شاحنة، ويتم حالياً دراسة أربع مواقع إضافية.
وأوضح الأمين العام للجنة السلامة المرورية بالمنطقة عبدالله الراجحي أن من الجهود المبذولة لتخفيف الضغط على شبكة الطرق في حاضرة الدمام حيث شهد ميناء الجبيل التجاري دعمًا تشغيليًا تمثل في إنشاء مراكز للجهات الحكومية بكامل طاقتها لتسريع الإجراءات اللازمة، بالإضافة للحلول التقنية المتمثلة في الربط الجمركي الإلكتروني بين ميناء الجبيل وميناء الرياض الجاف.
In implementation of the directives of the Emir of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, chaired today (Thursday) a meeting of the Truck Movement Committee in the region at the Emirate's headquarters, to review the latest developments in organizing truck movement in the Dammam metropolitan area and the solutions taken by the relevant authorities.
The Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province emphasized the importance of concerted efforts and the swift implementation of recommendations, as well as the collaborative work between government entities and the private sector to ensure the smooth movement of trucks, enhance traffic safety, and improve the efficiency of the road network in light of the rapid development and growing economic and commercial activity in the region and its ports, which require high readiness and both short-term and sustainable solutions that ensure the safety of road users and reduce high traffic density. He stressed the necessity of holding meetings regularly and maintaining continuous communication between the relevant authorities to follow up on the implementation of recommendations and the decisions and solutions taken.
The Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province reviewed statistics on truck movement on the region's roads, the efforts made to address truck congestion, as well as the operational and organizational solutions and the field control efforts of security authorities to enhance traffic safety and alleviate traffic jams.
During the meeting, updates on the project for designated truck parking on the main roads were also discussed, where two truck parking areas have been allocated on the Riyadh-Dammam road with a capacity exceeding 1,400 trucks, and the study of four additional locations is currently underway.
The Secretary-General of the Traffic Safety Committee in the region, Abdullah Al-Rajhi, explained that efforts are being made to reduce pressure on the road network in the Dammam metropolitan area, where the Jubail Commercial Port has received operational support represented in the establishment of centers for government entities to expedite necessary procedures, in addition to technical solutions represented in the electronic customs linkage between Jubail Port and the Riyadh Dry Port.