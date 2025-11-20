In implementation of the directives of the Emir of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, chaired today (Thursday) a meeting of the Truck Movement Committee in the region at the Emirate's headquarters, to review the latest developments in organizing truck movement in the Dammam metropolitan area and the solutions taken by the relevant authorities.



The Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province emphasized the importance of concerted efforts and the swift implementation of recommendations, as well as the collaborative work between government entities and the private sector to ensure the smooth movement of trucks, enhance traffic safety, and improve the efficiency of the road network in light of the rapid development and growing economic and commercial activity in the region and its ports, which require high readiness and both short-term and sustainable solutions that ensure the safety of road users and reduce high traffic density. He stressed the necessity of holding meetings regularly and maintaining continuous communication between the relevant authorities to follow up on the implementation of recommendations and the decisions and solutions taken.



The Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province reviewed statistics on truck movement on the region's roads, the efforts made to address truck congestion, as well as the operational and organizational solutions and the field control efforts of security authorities to enhance traffic safety and alleviate traffic jams.



During the meeting, updates on the project for designated truck parking on the main roads were also discussed, where two truck parking areas have been allocated on the Riyadh-Dammam road with a capacity exceeding 1,400 trucks, and the study of four additional locations is currently underway.



The Secretary-General of the Traffic Safety Committee in the region, Abdullah Al-Rajhi, explained that efforts are being made to reduce pressure on the road network in the Dammam metropolitan area, where the Jubail Commercial Port has received operational support represented in the establishment of centers for government entities to expedite necessary procedures, in addition to technical solutions represented in the electronic customs linkage between Jubail Port and the Riyadh Dry Port.