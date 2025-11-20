إنفاذاً لتوجيهات أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، ترأس نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، بديوان الإمارة اليوم (الخميس)، اجتماع لجنة حركة الشاحنات بالمنطقة، للاطلاع على مستجدات تنظيم حركة الشاحنات في حاضرة الدمام، والحلول المتخذة من الجهات المعنية.

وأكد نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية على أهمية تظافر الجهود وسرعة تنفيذ التوصيات والعمل التكاملي بين الجهات الحكومية والقطاع الخاص لضمان انسيابية حركة الشاحنات، وتعزيز السلامة المرورية، ورفع كفاءة شبكة الطرق في ظل ما تشهده المنطقة وموانئها من تطور متسارع وحركة اقتصادية وتجارية متنامية تتطلب جاهزية عالية وحلولاً قصيرة المدى وأخرى مستدامة، تضمن سلامة مستخدمي الطرقات وتحد من الكثافة المرورية العالية، مشدداً على ضرورة عقد الاجتماعات بشكل دوري والتواصل بين الجهات المعنية بشكل مستمر لمتابعة تنفيذ التوصيات وما اتخذ من قرارات وحلول.

واطلع نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية على إحصائيات حركة الشاحنات في طرق المنطقة، والجهود المبذولة لمعالجة تكدس الشاحنات، إضافةً إلى الحلول التشغيلية والتنظيمية وكذلك الجهود الضبطية الميدانية للجهات الأمنية لرفع مستوى السلامة المرورية وفك الاختناقات المرورية.

كما استعرض خلال الاجتماع مستجدات مشروع المواقف المخصصة لوقوف الشاحنات على الطرق الرئيسية، حيث تم تخصيص موقفين للشاحنات على طريق الرياض الدمام بطاقة استيعابية تتجاوز 1,400 شاحنة، ويتم حالياً دراسة أربع مواقع إضافية.

وأوضح الأمين العام للجنة السلامة المرورية بالمنطقة عبدالله الراجحي أن من الجهود المبذولة لتخفيف الضغط على شبكة الطرق في حاضرة الدمام حيث شهد ميناء الجبيل التجاري دعمًا تشغيليًا تمثل في إنشاء مراكز للجهات الحكومية بكامل طاقتها لتسريع الإجراءات اللازمة، بالإضافة للحلول التقنية المتمثلة في الربط الجمركي الإلكتروني بين ميناء الجبيل وميناء الرياض الجاف.