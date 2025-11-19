تزخر الجامعات الأمريكية بعدد من الكفاءات السعودية التي تتبوأ مواقع متقدّمة في هيئة التدريس والبحث العلمي، في تخصصات تمتد من الهندسة الحيوية وعلوم الحاسب والصوتيات، إلى القانون والإعلام، بما يعكس حجم الاستثمار الذي توليه المملكة لرأس المال البشري ودوره في تعزيز حضورها العلمي عالميًا.
وتبرز من بين هذه الكفاءات، الباحثة السعودية هدى عسيري نموذجًا بارزًا لجيل جديد من الأكاديميات السعوديات في الولايات المتحدة، حيث حصلت على منحة لدراسة الدكتوراه وشغلت منصب مساعد أستاذ جامعي ومساعد باحث من جامعة كولورادو بولدر إحدى جامعات التميز. وتتابع دراستها في برنامج الدكتوراه، في حقل الإعلام والدراسات النسوية، مركّزة أبحاثها على إسهامات المرأة السعودية وتمثيلها في الإعلام المحلي والدولي.
وشاركت الباحثة هدى في عدد من المشاريع البحثية، من بينها تأليف كتاب زرع المعلومات المضللة، كما قدمت دراسة تناولت تبنّي السعوديين لتطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي (ChatGPT) وانسجامها مع الخصوصية الثقافية السعودية، بما يبرز اهتمامها بالتقاطع بين التقنية والهوية الثقافية.
وخلال شغلها مساعدة تدريس تولّت عددًا من المقررات الجامعية، من بينها مبادئ الصحافة والاتصال، والتغطية الإعلامية للسكان المتنوعين، والإعلام والمرأة والرياضة، بما يتيح لها نقل خبرتها إلى الجيل الجديد من الطلبة، وتوظيف خبرتها البحثية في تحليل تمثيل النساء في وسائل الإعلام.
وفي تطوير مسار جديد يجمع بين التصميم والفن والتقنية مع تركيز على علم الصوتيات، يقع عمل الدكتورة آلاء القرقوش في تقاطع البحث العلمي والابتكار، وقد جرى اختيارها ضمن قائمة «المبتكرين دون 35 عامًا» لمجلة MIT Technology Review، إلى جانب حصولها على جوائز عدة في مجالات الابتكار والاستدامة والفنون والتقنية. وتعمل الباحثة على تطوير حلول مبتكرة للصوتيات تعتمد على النماذج الحاسوبية، وتجارب غامرة تعزّز جودة الحياة والرفاه، وتقنيات حوسبية متقدمة لتحليل وتصميم البيئات الصوتية المعقّدة، بما يربط بين الأبعاد الفيزيائية والإدراكية والاجتماعية للتجربة السمعية، مع تركيز حاليّ على توظيف تقنيات التعلّم الآلي في تصميم تجارب صوتية تعزّز الرفاه.
فيما، تشغل الدكتورة ريم خوجة منصب أستاذة مساعدة في قسم هندسة الأحياء بكلية الهندسة في جامعة كاليفورنيا في سان دييغو، إلى جانب عملها باحثة ما بعد الدكتوراه في جامعة كاليفورنيا إرفاين منذ يناير 2021.
وقادت خوجة فريقًا علميًا لتطوير محركات مجهرية بحجم الخلايا البشرية في إطار أبحاث متقدمة في الهندسة الحيوية. وتحمل درجة الدكتوراه في الهندسة الحيوية من جامعة كاليفورنيا لوس أنجلوس عام 2019، ودرجة الماجستير في التخصص ذاته من جامعة الملك عبدالله للعلوم والتقنية (كاوست) عام 2012، وبكالوريوس في التكنولوجيا الطبية الحيوية من جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز عام 2008.
وفي حقل علوم الحاسب والبيانات الضخمة، يعمل الدكتور فيصل نوّاب أستاذًا مشاركًا في جامعة كاليفورنيا إرفاين منذ ديسمبر 2020، إلى جانب عمله مهندس برمجيات رئيسيًا في شركة AnyLog، وسبق أن عمل أستاذًا مساعدًا في جامعة كاليفورنيا سانتا كروز بين عامي 2018 و2020، وباحثًا مشاركًا في مختبرات هوليت – باكارد بين 2014 و2016، ومحاضرًا في جامعة الملك فهد للبترول والمعادن عام 2011.
ويحمل فيصل نوّاب درجة الدكتوراه في إدارة البيانات الضخمة من جامعة كاليفورنيا سانتا باربرا عام 2017، والماجستير في علوم الحاسب من جامعة الملك عبدالله للعلوم والتقنية عام 2011، والبكالوريوس في هندسة الحاسب من جامعة الملك فهد للبترول والمعادن عام 2009.
وفي المجال القانوني، يعمل الدكتور بندر المحمدي عضو هيئة التدريس بكلية القانون في جامعة ميسوري كانساس سيتي، ومحاميًا على برنامج الرئيس الأمريكي هاري ترومان، ويتولى تدريس مادتي «مقدمة في القانون والثقافة الأمريكية» و«المهارات القانونية الأمريكية» لطلاب ماجستير القانون، في مقررات تُعرّف الطلبة على بنية النظام القانوني في الولايات المتحدة، ومبادئه الأساسية، وأبعاده الثقافية، مع التركيز على المهارات العملية اللازمة للممارسة القانونية في البيئة الأمريكية.
ونشر المحمدي عددًا من الأبحاث القانونية في الولايات المتحدة وبريطانيا، من بينها دراسة مقارنة في المسؤولية في الشركات بين القانون الإسلامي والقانون الأمريكي، وأبحاث حول بعض القوانين الدولية في منظمة التجارة العالمية والتغيرات المناخية.
وتعكس هذه النماذج المتعددة من الأكاديميين السعوديين في الجامعات الأمريكية مكانة الكفاءات الوطنية في مؤسسات التعليم العالي العالمية، ودور برامج الابتعاث والشراكات الأكاديمية في تعزيز حضور المملكة العلمي والبحثي، وترسيخ صورتها شريكًا معرفيًا فاعلًا في مختلف التخصصات.
The American universities are rich with a number of Saudi talents who hold advanced positions in faculty and scientific research, in disciplines ranging from biomedical engineering and computer science to law and media, reflecting the extent of the investment the Kingdom places on human capital and its role in enhancing its scientific presence globally.
Among these talents, Saudi researcher Huda Asiri stands out as a prominent example of a new generation of Saudi academicians in the United States. She received a scholarship to pursue her PhD and held the position of Assistant Professor and Research Assistant at the University of Colorado Boulder, one of the distinguished universities. She is continuing her studies in a PhD program in media and women's studies, focusing her research on the contributions of Saudi women and their representation in local and international media.
Researcher Huda has participated in several research projects, including co-authoring a book on misinformation, and she presented a study addressing the adoption of artificial intelligence applications (ChatGPT) by Saudis and their alignment with Saudi cultural privacy, highlighting her interest in the intersection of technology and cultural identity.
During her tenure as a teaching assistant, she handled several university courses, including Principles of Journalism and Communication, Media Coverage of Diverse Populations, and Media, Women, and Sports, allowing her to transfer her experience to the new generation of students and apply her research expertise in analyzing the representation of women in the media.
In developing a new path that combines design, art, and technology with a focus on acoustics, Dr. Alaa Al-Qarqoush's work lies at the intersection of scientific research and innovation. She was selected for the "Innovators Under 35" list by MIT Technology Review and has received several awards in the fields of innovation, sustainability, arts, and technology. The researcher is working on developing innovative solutions for acoustics based on computational models, immersive experiences that enhance quality of life and well-being, and advanced computational techniques for analyzing and designing complex acoustic environments, linking the physical, perceptual, and social dimensions of the auditory experience, with a current focus on employing machine learning techniques in designing auditory experiences that enhance well-being.
Meanwhile, Dr. Reem Khoja serves as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Bioengineering at the Jacobs School of Engineering at the University of California, San Diego, in addition to her role as a postdoctoral researcher at the University of California, Irvine since January 2021.
Khoja led a scientific team to develop microscopic engines the size of human cells within the framework of advanced research in biomedical engineering. She holds a PhD in biomedical engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles, obtained in 2019, a master's degree in the same field from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in 2012, and a bachelor's degree in biomedical technology from King Abdulaziz University in 2008.
In the field of computer science and big data, Dr. Faisal Nawab has been an Associate Professor at the University of California, Irvine since December 2020, in addition to working as a Senior Software Engineer at AnyLog. He previously served as an Assistant Professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz from 2018 to 2020, a Research Associate at Hewlett-Packard Labs from 2014 to 2016, and a lecturer at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in 2011.
Faisal Nawab holds a PhD in Big Data Management from the University of California, Santa Barbara, obtained in 2017, a master's degree in computer science from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in 2011, and a bachelor's degree in computer engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in 2009.
In the legal field, Dr. Bandar Al-Mohamadi is a faculty member at the School of Law at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and an attorney in the program of President Harry Truman. He teaches the courses "Introduction to Law and American Culture" and "American Legal Skills" to law master's students, in courses that introduce students to the structure of the legal system in the United States, its fundamental principles, and its cultural dimensions, with a focus on the practical skills necessary for legal practice in the American environment.
Al-Mohamadi has published several legal research papers in the United States and the UK, including a comparative study on corporate liability between Islamic law and American law, and research on some international laws in the World Trade Organization and climate change.
These multiple examples of Saudi academics in American universities reflect the status of national competencies in global higher education institutions, and the role of scholarship programs and academic partnerships in enhancing the Kingdom's scientific and research presence, solidifying its image as an active knowledge partner in various disciplines.