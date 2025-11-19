تزخر الجامعات الأمريكية بعدد من الكفاءات السعودية التي تتبوأ مواقع متقدّمة في هيئة التدريس والبحث العلمي، في تخصصات تمتد من الهندسة الحيوية وعلوم الحاسب والصوتيات، إلى القانون والإعلام، بما يعكس حجم الاستثمار الذي توليه المملكة لرأس المال البشري ودوره في تعزيز حضورها العلمي عالميًا.

وتبرز من بين هذه الكفاءات، الباحثة السعودية هدى عسيري نموذجًا بارزًا لجيل جديد من الأكاديميات السعوديات في الولايات المتحدة، حيث حصلت على منحة لدراسة الدكتوراه وشغلت منصب مساعد أستاذ جامعي ومساعد باحث من جامعة كولورادو بولدر إحدى جامعات التميز. وتتابع دراستها في برنامج الدكتوراه، في حقل الإعلام والدراسات النسوية، مركّزة أبحاثها على إسهامات المرأة السعودية وتمثيلها في الإعلام المحلي والدولي.

وشاركت الباحثة هدى في عدد من المشاريع البحثية، من بينها تأليف كتاب زرع المعلومات المضللة، كما قدمت دراسة تناولت تبنّي السعوديين لتطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي (ChatGPT) وانسجامها مع الخصوصية الثقافية السعودية، بما يبرز اهتمامها بالتقاطع بين التقنية والهوية الثقافية.

وخلال شغلها مساعدة تدريس تولّت عددًا من المقررات الجامعية، من بينها مبادئ الصحافة والاتصال، والتغطية الإعلامية للسكان المتنوعين، والإعلام والمرأة والرياضة، بما يتيح لها نقل خبرتها إلى الجيل الجديد من الطلبة، وتوظيف خبرتها البحثية في تحليل تمثيل النساء في وسائل الإعلام.

وفي تطوير مسار جديد يجمع بين التصميم والفن والتقنية مع تركيز على علم الصوتيات، يقع عمل الدكتورة آلاء القرقوش في تقاطع البحث العلمي والابتكار، وقد جرى اختيارها ضمن قائمة «المبتكرين دون 35 عامًا» لمجلة MIT Technology Review، إلى جانب حصولها على جوائز عدة في مجالات الابتكار والاستدامة والفنون والتقنية. وتعمل الباحثة على تطوير حلول مبتكرة للصوتيات تعتمد على النماذج الحاسوبية، وتجارب غامرة تعزّز جودة الحياة والرفاه، وتقنيات حوسبية متقدمة لتحليل وتصميم البيئات الصوتية المعقّدة، بما يربط بين الأبعاد الفيزيائية والإدراكية والاجتماعية للتجربة السمعية، مع تركيز حاليّ على توظيف تقنيات التعلّم الآلي في تصميم تجارب صوتية تعزّز الرفاه.

فيما، تشغل الدكتورة ريم خوجة منصب أستاذة مساعدة في قسم هندسة الأحياء بكلية الهندسة في جامعة كاليفورنيا في سان دييغو، إلى جانب عملها باحثة ما بعد الدكتوراه في جامعة كاليفورنيا إرفاين منذ يناير 2021.

وقادت خوجة فريقًا علميًا لتطوير محركات مجهرية بحجم الخلايا البشرية في إطار أبحاث متقدمة في الهندسة الحيوية. وتحمل درجة الدكتوراه في الهندسة الحيوية من جامعة كاليفورنيا لوس أنجلوس عام 2019، ودرجة الماجستير في التخصص ذاته من جامعة الملك عبدالله للعلوم والتقنية (كاوست) عام 2012، وبكالوريوس في التكنولوجيا الطبية الحيوية من جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز عام 2008.

وفي حقل علوم الحاسب والبيانات الضخمة، يعمل الدكتور فيصل نوّاب أستاذًا مشاركًا في جامعة كاليفورنيا إرفاين منذ ديسمبر 2020، إلى جانب عمله مهندس برمجيات رئيسيًا في شركة AnyLog، وسبق أن عمل أستاذًا مساعدًا في جامعة كاليفورنيا سانتا كروز بين عامي 2018 و2020، وباحثًا مشاركًا في مختبرات هوليت – باكارد بين 2014 و2016، ومحاضرًا في جامعة الملك فهد للبترول والمعادن عام 2011.

ويحمل فيصل نوّاب درجة الدكتوراه في إدارة البيانات الضخمة من جامعة كاليفورنيا سانتا باربرا عام 2017، والماجستير في علوم الحاسب من جامعة الملك عبدالله للعلوم والتقنية عام 2011، والبكالوريوس في هندسة الحاسب من جامعة الملك فهد للبترول والمعادن عام 2009.

وفي المجال القانوني، يعمل الدكتور بندر المحمدي عضو هيئة التدريس بكلية القانون في جامعة ميسوري كانساس سيتي، ومحاميًا على برنامج الرئيس الأمريكي هاري ترومان، ويتولى تدريس مادتي «مقدمة في القانون والثقافة الأمريكية» و«المهارات القانونية الأمريكية» لطلاب ماجستير القانون، في مقررات تُعرّف الطلبة على بنية النظام القانوني في الولايات المتحدة، ومبادئه الأساسية، وأبعاده الثقافية، مع التركيز على المهارات العملية اللازمة للممارسة القانونية في البيئة الأمريكية.

ونشر المحمدي عددًا من الأبحاث القانونية في الولايات المتحدة وبريطانيا، من بينها دراسة مقارنة في المسؤولية في الشركات بين القانون الإسلامي والقانون الأمريكي، وأبحاث حول بعض القوانين الدولية في منظمة التجارة العالمية والتغيرات المناخية.

وتعكس هذه النماذج المتعددة من الأكاديميين السعوديين في الجامعات الأمريكية مكانة الكفاءات الوطنية في مؤسسات التعليم العالي العالمية، ودور برامج الابتعاث والشراكات الأكاديمية في تعزيز حضور المملكة العلمي والبحثي، وترسيخ صورتها شريكًا معرفيًا فاعلًا في مختلف التخصصات.