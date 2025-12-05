استقبل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض أمس، رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير خارجية دولة قطر الشيخ محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن جاسم آل ثاني.

وبحث اللقاء العلاقات الثنائية وأوجه التعاون المشترك، وسبل تنميتها بما يلبي تطلعات قيادتي وشعبي البلدين الشقيقين.

من جهة أخرى، رأس وزير الخارجية ونظيره القطري اجتماع اللجنة التنفيذية المنبثقة من مجلس التنسيق السعودي-القطري، استعرضا خلاله العلاقات الأخوية المتينة، وسبل تطويرها على الصعيدين الثنائي ومتعدد الأطراف في إطار أعمال المجلس، وتكثيف التعاون المشترك من خلال عدد من المبادرات التي من شأنها الارتقاء بالعلاقات نحو آفاق أرحب.

وأشاد الجانبان بالتعاون والتنسيق القائم بين لجان مجلس التنسيق المنبثقة وفرق عملها، وشدّدا على أهمية استمرارها بهذه الوتيرة بهدف تحقيق المصالح النوعية المشتركة للبلدين الشقيقين وشعبيهما.

كما استعرضت أمانة اللجنة التنفيذية لمجلس التنسيق السعودي-القطري، خلال الاجتماع، مسيرة أعمال المجلس ولجانه المنبثقة منه خلال الفترة الماضية.