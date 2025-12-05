The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, received yesterday at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations and aspects of joint cooperation, as well as ways to develop them to meet the aspirations of the leaderships and peoples of the two brotherly countries.

On another note, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and his Qatari counterpart chaired a meeting of the executive committee emanating from the Saudi-Qatari coordination council, during which they reviewed the strong fraternal relations and ways to develop them at both the bilateral and multilateral levels within the framework of the council's activities, and to intensify joint cooperation through a number of initiatives that would elevate the relations to broader horizons.

Both sides praised the existing cooperation and coordination between the committees of the coordination council and their working teams, emphasizing the importance of continuing at this pace to achieve the common qualitative interests of the two brotherly countries and their peoples.

The secretariat of the executive committee of the Saudi-Qatari coordination council also reviewed during the meeting the progress of the council's work and its emanating committees over the past period.