بحث وزير العدل الدكتور وليد بن محمد الصمعاني ووزير العدل التايلندي روتافون ناوارات، سبل تطوير التعاون القضائي، وتبادل الخبرات في مجالات التشريعات والأنظمة العدلية؛ بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة منظومة العدالة في البلدين.

واستعرض الدكتور الصمعاني خلال الزيارة الرسمية التي يقوم بها إلى تايلند في سياق تعزيز التعاون العدلي بين البلدين أبرز التطوّرات التي يشهدها المرفق العدلي في المملكة، لا سيما في مجالات التشريعات المتخصصة وتطوير الخدمات العدلية.

وأشار إلى عدد من التطوّرات التي تشهدها المنظومة العدلية، ومنها تفعيل منظومة العدالة الوقائية، وتطوير البرامج التدريبية في مركز التدريب العدلي لرفع مستوى الكوادر العدلية من الناحية القانونية.

ووقّع الوزيران مذكرة تفاهم تهدف إلى تعزيز التعاون في المجالات القانونية والعدلية، من خلال تبادل الخبرات ومشاركة المعلومات، والتعاون في تطوير الأنظمة وأساليب العمل العدلي، وتنمية المهارات المهنية بما يعزّز التكامل بين البلدين.