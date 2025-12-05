The Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, and the Thai Minister of Justice, Rattaphon Nawarat, discussed ways to develop judicial cooperation and exchange expertise in the fields of legislation and judicial systems; contributing to enhancing the efficiency of the justice system in both countries.

During the official visit he is making to Thailand to strengthen judicial cooperation between the two countries, Dr. Al-Samaani reviewed the key developments taking place in the judicial sector in the Kingdom, particularly in the areas of specialized legislation and the development of judicial services.

He pointed out several developments in the judicial system, including the activation of the preventive justice system and the development of training programs at the Judicial Training Center to elevate the legal competencies of judicial personnel.

The two ministers signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at enhancing cooperation in legal and judicial fields, through the exchange of expertise and sharing of information, collaboration in developing systems and methods of judicial work, and enhancing professional skills to promote integration between the two countries.