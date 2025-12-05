أصدرت الهيئة العامة للمحكمة الإدارية العليا خلال اجتماعها أمس برئاسة الشيخ علي بن سليمان السعوي، قرارها رقم (1) لعام 1447، القاضي بأن الاختصاص بنظر التظلم من قرارات لجنة النظر في المخالفات الناشئة عن تطبيق نظام مزاولة المهن الصحية، معقودٌ للمحاكم الإدارية بديوان المظالم ابتداءً.

ويأتي القرار تأكيدًا للدور الأصيل للمحاكم الإدارية في نظر الدعاوى الإدارية وما يتصل بها من قرارات اللجان المختصة، وترسيخًا لمسار قضائي مستقر يضمن التقاضي على درجتين، ويُتيح للمتظلمين عرض منازعاتهم أمام جهة القضاء المختصة بدءًا من المرحلة الأولى للتقاضي.