أصدرت الهيئة العامة للمحكمة الإدارية العليا خلال اجتماعها أمس برئاسة الشيخ علي بن سليمان السعوي، قرارها رقم (1) لعام 1447، القاضي بأن الاختصاص بنظر التظلم من قرارات لجنة النظر في المخالفات الناشئة عن تطبيق نظام مزاولة المهن الصحية، معقودٌ للمحاكم الإدارية بديوان المظالم ابتداءً.
ويأتي القرار تأكيدًا للدور الأصيل للمحاكم الإدارية في نظر الدعاوى الإدارية وما يتصل بها من قرارات اللجان المختصة، وترسيخًا لمسار قضائي مستقر يضمن التقاضي على درجتين، ويُتيح للمتظلمين عرض منازعاتهم أمام جهة القضاء المختصة بدءًا من المرحلة الأولى للتقاضي.
The General Authority of the Supreme Administrative Court issued its decision No. (1) for the year 1447 during its meeting yesterday, chaired by Sheikh Ali bin Suleiman Al-Saawi, stating that the jurisdiction to consider appeals against the decisions of the committee reviewing violations arising from the application of the Health Professions Practice System is vested in the administrative courts of the Board of Grievances from the outset.
This decision reaffirms the original role of administrative courts in considering administrative lawsuits and related decisions of the specialized committees, and establishes a stable judicial path that ensures litigation in two degrees, allowing appellants to present their disputes before the competent judicial authority starting from the first stage of litigation.