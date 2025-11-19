Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman held the Saudi-American summit with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, during which the aspects of bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States were reviewed, along with the joint efforts to develop the level of strategic partnership between the two friendly countries in various fields. Additionally, regional and international developments were discussed, as well as ways to enhance security and stability at both regional and international levels, along with a number of topics of mutual interest and the efforts being made regarding them.

This took place during President Donald Trump's reception at the White House in the American capital, Washington, yesterday (Tuesday), for Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

A formal reception ceremony was held for the Crown Prince, and a cavalry escort accompanied his convoy upon arrival. Then, a guard of honor was reviewed, while the military band played music, and 19 cannon shots were fired in welcome of the Crown Prince. Commemorative photos were also taken at the entrance of the White House.

The Crown Prince and Prime Minister watched an aerial military display with the President of the United States, during which a group of warplanes flew over the skies of Washington in welcome of his arrival.

Following that, the President of the United States accompanied the Crown Prince and Prime Minister on a tour of the White House.

At the conclusion of the summit, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister and the President of the United States graciously signed the Strategic Defense Agreement.

Agreements and memoranda of understanding were also signed between the two sides as follows:

First: The Strategic Partnership for Artificial Intelligence.

Second: The joint statement on the completion of negotiations regarding cooperation in civil nuclear energy.

Third: The strategic framework for partnership in securing supply chains for uranium, permanent magnets, and critical minerals.

Fourth: The agreement to facilitate procedures for accelerating Saudi investments.

Fifth: Financial and economic partnership arrangements for economic prosperity.

Sixth: Arrangements related to cooperation in the financial market authorities sector.

Seventh: A memorandum of understanding in the field of education and training.

Eighth: The letters concerning vehicle safety standards.

The Saudi-American summit was attended by the Minister of Energy and head of the Saudi side of the Saudi-American Strategic Economic Partnership Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United States, Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Minister of State and member of the Council of Ministers, National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed al-Aiban, the Minister of Commerce, Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, the Minister of Finance, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, and the Governor of the Public Investment Fund, Yasser Al-Rumayyan.

From the American side, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Binsent, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, White House Chief of Staff Suzy Wiles, and Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Whitekoff attended.