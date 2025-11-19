عقد ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، القمة السعودية الأمريكية مع رئيس الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية دونالد ترمب، وجرى خلالها استعراض أوجه العلاقات الثنائية بين المملكة العربية السعودية والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، والجهود المشتركة لتطوير مستوى الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين الصديقين في مختلف المجالات، إلى جانب بحث التطورات الإقليمية والدولية، وسبل تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي، إضافة إلى عدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.

G6ErBGZXwAAG5eY

جاء ذلك، خلال استقبال الرئيس دونالد ترمب في البيت الأبيض، في العاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن، أمس (الثلاثاء)، ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان.

وقد جرت لولي العهد مراسم استقبال رسمية، ورافقت الخيّالة موكبه لدى وصوله، ومن ثم جرى استعراض حرس الشرف، فيما عزفت الفرقة العسكرية الموسيقى، وأطلقت المدفعية 19 طلقة ترحيباً بولي العهد، كما التُقطت الصور التذكارية عند مدخل البيت الأبيض.

وشاهد ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء مع رئيس الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية عرضاً عسكرياً جوياً حلقت خلاله مجموعة من الطائرات الحربية في سماء العاصمة واشنطن ترحيباً بمقدمه.

إثر ذلك، صحب رئيس الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء في جولة في البيت الأبيض.

G6EmOs7WAAAmAoW

وفي ختام القمة، تفضل ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء، ورئيس الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية بالتوقيع على اتفاقية الدفاع الإستراتيجي.

كما تم التوقيع بين الجانبين على عدد من الاتفاقيات والمذكرات الثنائية على النحو التالي:

أولاً: الشراكة الإستراتيجية للذكاء الاصطناعي.

ثانياً: البيان المشترك لاكتمال المفاوضات بشأن التعاون في الطاقة النووية المدنية.

ثالثاً: الإطار الإستراتيجي للشراكة في تأمين سلاسل الإمداد لليورانيوم والمعادن والمغانط الدائمة والمعادن الحرجة.

رابعاً: اتفاقية تسهيل إجراءات تسريع الاستثمارات السعودية.

خامساً: ترتيبات الشراكة المالية والاقتصادية من أجل الازدهار الاقتصادي.

سادساً: الترتيبات المتعلقة بالتعاون في قطاع هيئات الأسواق المالية.

سابعاً: مذكرة تفاهم في مجال التعليم والتدريب.

ثامناً: الرسائل المتعلقة بمعايير سلامة المركبات.

G6EoNQzXYAEu-pQ

وقد حضر القمة السعودية الأمريكية، وزير الطاقة رئيس الجانب السعودي للجنة الشراكة الاقتصادية الإستراتيجية السعودية الأمريكية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وسفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية الأميرة ريما بنت بندر بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار الأمن الوطني الدكتور مساعد العيبان، ووزير التجارة الدكتور ماجد القصبي، ووزير المالية محمد الجدعان، ومحافظ صندوق الاستثمارات العامة ياسر الرميان.

فيما حضر من الجانب الأمريكي، نائب الرئيس جي دي فانس، ووزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو، ووزير الحرب بيت هيغسيث، ووزير الخزانة سكوت بيسنت، ووزير الطاقة كريس رايت، وكبيرة الإداريين بالبيت الأبيض سوزي وايلس، والمبعوث الخاص للشرق الأوسط ستيف ويتكوف.