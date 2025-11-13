دشّن أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز رئيس اللجنة العليا لمهرجان «جازان 2026»، بحضور نائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي،

هوية مهرجان «جازان 2026»، إيذاناً ببدء التحضيرات لانطلاق النسخة الجديدة من المهرجان.

وأوضح المشرف العام على المهرجان وكيل إمارة المنطقة وليد الصنعاوي، أن الهوية الجديدة تعبّر عن روح التجدد والإبداع التي تميّز مهرجان جازان، وتبرز المقومات السياحية والترفيهية والثقافية التي تزخر بها المنطقة، مشيراً إلى أن فرق العمل بدأت في تنفيذ خططها التنظيمية والإعلامية لإخراج المهرجان بصورة تليق بمكانة جازان وتنوّعها الجغرافي والبيئي والثقافي.

وبيّن الصنعاوي، أن مهرجان «جازان 2026» سيشهد حزمة واسعة من الفعاليات والبرامج السياحية والترفيهية والفنية والثقافية التي تستهدف مختلف فئات المجتمع والزوار، وتسهم في تعزيز الحراك السياحي والاقتصادي بالمنطقة، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في دعم صناعة السياحة الوطنية.

ويأتي تدشين أمير المنطقة الهوية الجديدة للمهرجان، تأكيداً لاهتمامه ونائبه بتطوير الفعاليات النوعية التي تبرز ما تتمتع به المنطقة من تنوّع طبيعي وثقافي، وتسهم في ترسيخ مكانتها وجهة سياحية وترفيهية متميزة على مستوى المملكة.