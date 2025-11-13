The Emir of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the "Jazan 2026" Festival, launched the festival's identity in the presence of his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi.

This marks the beginning of preparations for the new edition of the festival.

The General Supervisor of the festival, the Emirate's Deputy, Walid Al-Sanai, explained that the new identity reflects the spirit of renewal and creativity that characterizes the Jazan Festival, highlighting the tourism, entertainment, and cultural components that the region boasts. He pointed out that the working teams have begun implementing their organizational and media plans to present the festival in a manner befitting Jazan's status and its geographical, environmental, and cultural diversity.

Al-Sanai indicated that the "Jazan 2026" Festival will feature a wide range of events and programs in tourism, entertainment, arts, and culture that target various segments of the community and visitors, contributing to enhancing the tourism and economic movement in the region, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in supporting the national tourism industry.

The launch of the festival's new identity by the Emir of the region reaffirms his and his deputy's commitment to developing quality events that showcase the region's natural and cultural diversity, contributing to establishing its position as a distinguished tourist and entertainment destination at the national level.