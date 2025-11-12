أدانت رابطة العالم الإسلامي التفجير الإرهابي وسط العاصمة الهندية نيودلهي.

وفي بيان للأمانة العامة للرابطة، ندد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، بهذه الجريمة الإرهابية، مجدِداً التأكيد لموقف الرابطة والشعوب الإسلامية كافة المنضوية تحت مظلتها، الرافض والمُدين بشدة للعنف والإرهاب بكل صوره وذرائعه. كما أعرب عن تعازي الرابطة وتعاطفها مع أُسر الضحايا، متمنياً للمصابين الشفاء العاجل.