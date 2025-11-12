The Muslim World League condemned the terrorist bombing in the heart of the Indian capital, New Delhi.

In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, condemned this terrorist crime, reiterating the League's position and that of all the Islamic peoples under its umbrella, which firmly rejects and condemns violence and terrorism in all its forms and justifications. He also expressed the League's condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.