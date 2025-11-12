أدانت رابطة العالم الإسلامي التفجير الإرهابي وسط العاصمة الهندية نيودلهي.
وفي بيان للأمانة العامة للرابطة، ندد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، بهذه الجريمة الإرهابية، مجدِداً التأكيد لموقف الرابطة والشعوب الإسلامية كافة المنضوية تحت مظلتها، الرافض والمُدين بشدة للعنف والإرهاب بكل صوره وذرائعه. كما أعرب عن تعازي الرابطة وتعاطفها مع أُسر الضحايا، متمنياً للمصابين الشفاء العاجل.
The Muslim World League condemned the terrorist bombing in the heart of the Indian capital, New Delhi.
In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, condemned this terrorist crime, reiterating the League's position and that of all the Islamic peoples under its umbrella, which firmly rejects and condemns violence and terrorism in all its forms and justifications. He also expressed the League's condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.