Today, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on the sidelines of his participation in the G7 ministerial meeting held in the Niagara region of Canada.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them in various fields, in addition to discussing recent developments and topics of mutual interest.

Attending the meeting were the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Canada, Amal Yahya Al-Muallimi, and the Director General of the Minister's Office, Walid bin Abdulhamid Al-Sama'il.