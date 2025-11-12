التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اليوم، وزيرة خارجية كندا أنيتا أناند، على هامش مشاركته في الاجتماع الوزاري لمجموعة السبع (G7) المنعقد بمنطقة نياغرا في كندا.

وجرى خلال اللقاء، استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين وسبل دعمها وتطويرها في مختلف المجالات، إضافة إلى مناقشة المستجدات والموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

حضر اللقاء، سفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى كندا آمال يحيى المعلمي، والمدير العام لمكتب الوزير وليد بن عبدالحميد السماعيل.