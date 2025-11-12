The Emir of the Jazan region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, along with his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi, and the Minister of Health, Fahd bin Abdulrahman Aljalajel, witnessed the launch of the workshop "The Executive Plan for the Health System for the Year 2026," organized by the Ministry of Health in the city of Jizan.

The workshop reviewed the main axes of the executive plan to develop healthcare services and enhance the efficiency of the health sector in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, as well as discussing future projects and initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life and health services provided to citizens and residents in the region.

The Emir of Jazan discussed, on the sidelines of the workshop, with the Minister of Health, the aspects of cooperation between the emirate and the ministry, in addition to reviewing the progress of health projects in the region and ways to develop health services in line with the aspirations of the wise leadership, may God support it.

Prince Jazan, accompanied by his deputy, had met in his office at the emirate with the Minister of Health, Fahd bin Abdulrahman Aljalajel, and several leaders from the ministry.