شهد أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، ونائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، ووزير الصحة فهد بن عبدالرحمن الجلاجل، انطلاق أعمال ورشة «الخطة التنفيذية لمنظومة الصحة للعام 2026»، التي نظمتها وزارة الصحة في مدينة جيزان.

واستعرضت الورشة، أبرز محاور الخطة التنفيذية لتطوير خدمات الرعاية الصحية، ورفع كفاءة القطاع الصحي بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، ومناقشة المشاريع المستقبلية والمبادرات الداعمة لتحسين جودة الحياة والخدمات الصحية المقدمة للمواطنين والمقيمين في المنطقة.

وبحث أمير منطقة جازان، على هامش الورشة مع وزير الصحة، أوجه التعاون بين الإمارة والوزارة، إلى جانب استعراض سير المشاريع الصحية بالمنطقة، وسبل تطوير الخدمات الصحية بما يواكب تطلعات القيادة الرشيدة أيدها الله.

وكان أمير جازان بحضور نائبه قد التقى في مكتبه بإمارة المنطقة وزير الصحة فهد بن عبدالرحمن الجلاجل، وعدداً من قيادات الوزارة.