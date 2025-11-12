شارك وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اليوم، في جلسة عمل «الأمن البحري والازدهار» ضمن الاجتماع الوزاري لمجموعة السبع (G7) المنعقد بمنطقة نياغرا في كندا.

وناقش الاجتماع سبل دعم أمن وسلامة الممرات المائية، وتعزيز التعاون الدولي لضمان انسيابية التجارة البحرية، وأهمية توحيد الجهود لحماية خطوط الإمداد الدولية، والحفاظ على استقرار حركة الملاحة بما يسهم في تعزيز التجارة الدولية ودعم نمو الاقتصاد العالمي.

حضر الجلسة، سفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى كندا آمال يحيى المعلمي.