Today, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah participated in a working session on "Maritime Security and Prosperity" during the G7 ministerial meeting held in the Niagara region of Canada.

The meeting discussed ways to support the security and safety of waterways, enhance international cooperation to ensure the smooth flow of maritime trade, the importance of unifying efforts to protect international supply lines, and maintaining the stability of navigation to contribute to enhancing international trade and supporting global economic growth.

The session was attended by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Canada, Amal Yahya Al-Muallimi.