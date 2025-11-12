شارك وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اليوم، في جلسة عمل «الأمن البحري والازدهار» ضمن الاجتماع الوزاري لمجموعة السبع (G7) المنعقد بمنطقة نياغرا في كندا.
وناقش الاجتماع سبل دعم أمن وسلامة الممرات المائية، وتعزيز التعاون الدولي لضمان انسيابية التجارة البحرية، وأهمية توحيد الجهود لحماية خطوط الإمداد الدولية، والحفاظ على استقرار حركة الملاحة بما يسهم في تعزيز التجارة الدولية ودعم نمو الاقتصاد العالمي.
حضر الجلسة، سفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى كندا آمال يحيى المعلمي.
Today, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah participated in a working session on "Maritime Security and Prosperity" during the G7 ministerial meeting held in the Niagara region of Canada.
The meeting discussed ways to support the security and safety of waterways, enhance international cooperation to ensure the smooth flow of maritime trade, the importance of unifying efforts to protect international supply lines, and maintaining the stability of navigation to contribute to enhancing international trade and supporting global economic growth.
The session was attended by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Canada, Amal Yahya Al-Muallimi.