The Ministers of Interior of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries held their forty-second meeting today in Kuwait, chaired by Sheikh Fahd Youssef Saud Al-Sabah, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the State of Kuwait, who is the current session's president.

During the meeting, Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz delivered a speech in which he expressed his pleasure at meeting with everyone at this gathering based on the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; to enhance our common Gulf security system.

He expressed his gratitude to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, for his generous hospitality, and to the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Fahd Youssef Saud Al-Sabah, for the warm reception and for the efforts made during Kuwait's presidency of the current session of the council, appreciating the efforts of the Secretary-General of the council, Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, in coordinating and arranging the meeting's proceedings.

The Minister of Interior addressed the challenges faced by the security agencies of the council countries, including organized crime, drug trafficking, extremism, and terrorism, as well as the misuse of technology and artificial intelligence, and their exploitation by criminal, terrorist, and extremist organizations to threaten security and stability. He emphasized the necessity of establishing a comprehensive security system to confront the rapid evolution of these crimes and to work with specialized centers to conduct foresight studies on future security threats, preparing to face them by enhancing human capabilities and community awareness.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud drew attention to the fact that this meeting and the decisions that arise from it embody the continuation of sincere determination, dedicated work, and unity of voice, achieving the aspirations of our leaders in protecting our homelands and communities, and enhancing their security and stability, asking the Almighty - Exalted and Glorious - to crown the meeting's efforts with success.

Subsequently, the Ministers of Interior of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries discussed the topics listed on the agenda, which aim to contribute to enhancing the path of joint security cooperation among the council countries.

Following the meeting, the winners of the Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz Security Research Award for the Council of Cooperation were honored.

The official delegation accompanying the Minister of Interior includes the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the State of Kuwait, Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khalid, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Battal, the Director of Public Security, Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Bassami, the Director of Anti-Narcotics, Major General Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Qarni, the Director General of the Minister's Office for Studies and Research, Major General Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Arawan, the Acting Director General of Passports, Major General Dr. Saleh bin Saad Al-Murabba, and the Director General of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation, Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Essa.