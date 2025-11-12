عقد أصحاب السمو والمعالي وزراء الداخلية بدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، في الكويت، اليوم، اجتماعهم الثاني والأربعين برئاسة الشيخ فهد يوسف سعود الصباح النائب الأول لرئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الداخلية بدولة الكويت، رئيس الدورة الحالية.

وألقى وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، خلال الاجتماع كلمة قال فيها: يسرني اللقاء بكم في هذا الاجتماع بناءً على توجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، و ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود؛ لتعزيز منظومتنا الأمنية الخليجية المشتركة.

وأعرب عن شكره لأمير دولة الكويت الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح، على كرم الضيافة، وللنائب الأول لرئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الداخلية بدولة الكويت الشيخ فهد يوسف سعود الصباح، على حفاوة الاستقبال، وعلى ما بُذل من جهود خلال فترة رئاسة دولة الكويت للدورة الحالية للمجلس، مثمنًا الجهود التي بذلها الأمين العام للمجلس جاسم بن محمد البديوي، للتنسيق والترتيب لأعمال الاجتماع.

وتطرق وزير الداخلية للتحديات التي تواجهها الأجهزة الأمنية بدول المجلس، ومنها الجريمة المنظمة وتهريب المخدرات والتطرف والإرهاب، وإساءة استخدام التقنية والذكاء الاصطناعي، واستغلالها من التنظيمات الإجرامية والإرهابية والمتطرفة في تهديد الأمن والاستقرار، مؤكدًا ضرورة إيجاد منظومة أمنية متكاملة لمواجهة التطور المتسارع لتلك الجرائم، والعمل مع المراكز المتخصصة لإجراء دراسات استشرافية للتهديدات الأمنية المستقبلية، والاستعداد لمواجهتها بتعزيز القدرات البشرية والوعي المجتمعي.

ولفت الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود الانتباه إلى أن هذا الاجتماع وما يصدر عنه من قرارات، تجسد استمرار العزيمة الصادقة والعمل المخلص ووحدة الكلمة، بما يحقق تطلعات قادة دولنا، في حماية أوطاننا ومجتمعاتنا، ويعزز أمنها واستقرارها، سائلًا المولى -عز وجل- أن يكلل أعمال الاجتماع بالنجاح.

إثر ذلك، ناقش وزراء الداخلية بدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول الأعمال، التي من شأنها الإسهام في تعزيز مسيرة التعاون الأمني المشترك بين دول المجلس.

وعقب الاجتماع تم تكريم الفائزين في جائزة الأمير نايف بن عبدالعزيز للبحوث الأمنية لمجلس التعاون.

ويضم الوفد الرسمي المرافق لوزير الداخلية كلًا من سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى دولة الكويت الأمير سلطان بن سعد بن خالد، ووكيل وزارة الداخلية الدكتور خالد بن محمد البتال، ومدير الأمن العام الفريق محمد بن عبدالله البسامي، ومدير مكافحة المخدرات اللواء محمد بن سعيد القرني، ومدير عام مكتب الوزير للدراسات والبحوث اللواء خالد بن إبراهيم العروان، ومدير عام الجوازات المكلّف اللواء الدكتور صالح بن سعد المربع، ومدير عام الشؤون القانونية والتعاون الدولي أحمد بن سليمان العيسى.