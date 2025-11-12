ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطنًا مخالفًا لنظام البيئة، لارتكابه مخالفة رعي (10) متون من الإبل في مواقع محظور الرعي فيها في محمية عروق بني معارض الطبيعية، وتم تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحقه.

وأكّدت القوات أن عقوبة رعي الإبل غرامة (500) ريال لكل متن.

كما ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطنًا مخالفًا لنظام البيئة؛ لنقله مترًا مكعبًا من الحطب المحلي في محمية الملك خالد الملكية، وتم تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحقه، وتسليم الكميات المضبوطة للجهة المختصة.

وأوضحت القوات أن عقوبة نقل الحطب والفحم المحليين تصل إلى (16,000) ريال لكل متر مكعب.

كما تمكّنت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي وهي تؤدي مهماتها في تنفيذ نظام البيئة من ضبط مواطن مخالف لنظام البيئة لارتكابه مخالفة الشروع في الصيد دون ترخيص في محمية الإمام فيصل بن تركي الملكية، بحوزته بندقية نارية و(64) ذخيرة نارية، وتم تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحقه.

وشددت القوات على الالتزام بنظام البيئة ولوائحه التنفيذية التي تجرم صيد الكائنات الفطرية، مؤكدةً أن عقوبة استخدام الأسلحة النارية دون ترخيص غرامة (80,000) ريال، وعقوبة الصيد في أماكن محظور الصيد فيها غرامة (5,000) ريال، وعقوبة الصيد دون ترخيص غرامة (10,000) ريال.

وضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مقيمًا مخالفًا من الجنسية الباكستانية لنظام البيئة؛ لتلويثه البيئة والإضرار بالتربة بتفريغ مواد خرسانية في منطقة المدينة المنورة، وتم تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحقه، وإحالته للجهات المختصة.

وأوضحت القوات أن عقوبة ممارسة نشاط أو فعل يؤدي بصورة مباشرة أو غير مباشرة إلى الإضرار بالتربة أو تلويثها أو التأثير سلبًا على الانتفاع بها أو إتلاف خواصها الطبيعية غرامة تصل إلى (10) ملايين ريال.

فيما ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن والحماية مقيمًا من الجنسية اليمنية مخالفًا لنظام البيئة لاستغلاله الرواسب بمنطقة تبوك، وتم تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحقه.

وأهابت في الوقت ذاته بالمبادرة بالإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية، وذلك بالاتصال بالرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة، دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.