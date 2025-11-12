The special forces for environmental security apprehended a citizen violating the environmental system for committing a grazing offense by herding (10) camels in areas where grazing is prohibited in the natural reserve of Urooq Bani Ma'arid, and legal procedures were applied against him.

The forces confirmed that the penalty for grazing camels is a fine of (500) riyals for each camel.

The special forces for environmental security also apprehended a citizen violating the environmental system for transporting one cubic meter of local firewood in the King Khalid Royal Reserve, and legal procedures were applied against him, with the seized quantities handed over to the relevant authority.

The forces clarified that the penalty for transporting local firewood and charcoal can reach (16,000) riyals for each cubic meter.

Additionally, the special forces for environmental security, while carrying out their duties in enforcing the environmental system, managed to apprehend a citizen violating the environmental system for attempting to hunt without a license in the Imam Faisal bin Turki Royal Reserve, in possession of a firearm and (64) rounds of ammunition, and legal procedures were applied against him.

The forces emphasized adherence to the environmental system and its executive regulations that criminalize the hunting of wild organisms, confirming that the penalty for using firearms without a license is a fine of (80,000) riyals, the penalty for hunting in prohibited areas is a fine of (5,000) riyals, and the penalty for hunting without a license is a fine of (10,000) riyals.

The special forces for environmental security apprehended a resident of Pakistani nationality violating the environmental system for polluting the environment and harming the soil by dumping concrete materials in the Medina area, and legal procedures were applied against him, referring him to the relevant authorities.

The forces indicated that the penalty for engaging in an activity or act that directly or indirectly harms the soil, pollutes it, negatively affects its utility, or damages its natural properties can reach a fine of (10) million riyals.

Meanwhile, the special forces for security and protection apprehended a resident of Yemeni nationality violating the environmental system for exploiting the deposits in the Tabuk area, and legal procedures were applied against him.

At the same time, they urged the public to report any cases of environmental or wildlife violations by calling (911) in the Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and (999) and (996) in other areas of the Kingdom, assuring that all reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.