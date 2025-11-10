أطلقت وزارة الإعلام اليوم، أولى جلسات «حديث إمباك» ImpaQ Talk، أحد منتجات ملتقى صُناع التأثير ImpaQ، ضمن فعاليات مؤتمر ومعرض الحج 2025، التي تُشارك به وزارة الإعلام بصفتها شريكا إعلاميا من خلال عدد من الخدمات الإعلامية بدعم من مركز العمليات الإعلامي الموحد للحج.

وقدمت جلسة «حديث إمباك»، نماذج وتجارب ناجحة للمؤثرين والمبدعين من مختلف دول العالم الذين جمعتهم الوزارة تحت سقف واحد، لتبادل الخبرات، وصناعة محتوى مؤثر يعكس صورة المملكة ورسالتها الإنسانية والإبداعية.

واستضافت جلسة «منصات التأثير في الحج» نخبة من المؤثرين الدوليين للحديث حول منصات التأثير وأساليبها المبتكرة في موسم الحج، في إطارٍ يُسلط الضوء على تجربة الحج بوصفها حدثا إنسانيا عالميا يجمع القيم المشتركة بين الشعوب والثقافات، وامتدادا لجهود وزارة الإعلام في تمكين المؤثرين، وصُناع المحتوى، والشخصيات الملهمة في مختلف المجالات، فضلا عن تعزيز مكانة المملكة دوليا، ودعم الرسائل الإعلامية المواكبة للأحداث الوطنية والعالمية، بما يعزز حضور الإعلام السعودي وتأثيره في الساحة الدولية.

واختتمت الجلسة باستعراض تمكين صُناع المحتوى والمؤثرين من تبني مفهوم «التأثير المسؤول»، القائم على احترام القيم، ونقل التجارب الدينية، إلى جانب تحفيز إنتاج محتوى نوعي يبرز القيم الإنسانية، ويعكس الأثر المستدام لتجربة الحج في الوعي العالمي.

يُذكر أن «حديث إمباك» هي مبادرة تجوب الفعاليات المقامة في المملكة، وتسلط الضوء على تجارب المؤثرين في مختلف المجالات ذات العلاقة بتلك الفعاليات، بما يسهم في تعميق التأثير ومشاركة التجارب الناجحة.