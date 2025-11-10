The Ministry of Media launched today the first sessions of "ImpaQ Talk," one of the products of the ImpaQ Influencers Forum, as part of the activities of the Hajj 2025 Conference and Exhibition, in which the Ministry of Media participates as a media partner through a number of media services supported by the Unified Media Operations Center for Hajj.

The "ImpaQ Talk" session presented successful models and experiences of influencers and creators from various countries around the world, gathered by the ministry under one roof to exchange experiences and create impactful content that reflects the image of the Kingdom and its humanitarian and creative message.

The session "Influencer Platforms in Hajj" hosted a selection of international influencers to discuss influencer platforms and their innovative methods during the Hajj season, within a framework that highlights the Hajj experience as a global humanitarian event that brings together shared values among peoples and cultures. This is an extension of the Ministry of Media's efforts to empower influencers, content creators, and inspiring figures in various fields, as well as to enhance the Kingdom's international standing and support media messages that accompany national and global events, thereby strengthening the presence and impact of Saudi media on the international stage.

The session concluded with a review of empowering content creators and influencers to adopt the concept of "responsible influence," based on respecting values and conveying religious experiences, alongside encouraging the production of quality content that highlights humanitarian values and reflects the sustainable impact of the Hajj experience on global awareness.

It is worth mentioning that "ImpaQ Talk" is an initiative that travels to events held in the Kingdom, highlighting the experiences of influencers in various fields related to those events, contributing to deepening influence and sharing successful experiences.