كرّمت وزارة الداخلية، شركاء النجاح من القطاعين العام والخاص في حملة «لا حج بلا تصريح»، في مؤتمر ومعرض الحج المقام بمحافظة جدة خلال الفترة 9 - 12 نوفمبر 2025.
ويأتي هذا التكريم نظير تكامل الجهود من الجهات الحكومية والقطاع الخاص في المملكة، ما انعكس على انسيابية حركة ضيوف الرحمن في المشاعر المقدسة ومكة المكرمة، ونجاح تطبيق الإجراءات التنظيمية التي تهدف إلى راحة الحجاج وسلامتهم.
يُذكر أن حملة «لا حج بلا تصريح» حققت نجاحاً واسعاً في توعية المجتمع بأهمية الالتزام بالتعليمات المنظمة لأداء فريضة الحج، بجهود كفاءات وطنية حكومية سطرت أروع صور التكامل والمواءمة، فجاءت مخرجاتها شاهداً على التكاتف في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن من كل بقاع الأرض في البقاع المقدسة.
The Ministry of Interior honored the partners of success from the public and private sectors in the "No Hajj Without Permit" campaign during the Hajj Conference and Exhibition held in Jeddah from November 9 to 12, 2025.
This honor comes in recognition of the integrated efforts from government entities and the private sector in the Kingdom, which reflected positively on the smooth movement of the guests of Allah in the holy sites and Mecca, and the success of implementing regulatory procedures aimed at the comfort and safety of the pilgrims.
It is worth mentioning that the "No Hajj Without Permit" campaign achieved wide success in raising community awareness about the importance of adhering to the regulations governing the performance of the Hajj pilgrimage, thanks to the efforts of national governmental competencies that exemplified the best forms of integration and alignment. Its outcomes stand as a testament to the solidarity in serving the guests of Allah from all corners of the earth in the holy places.