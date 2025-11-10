The Ministry of Interior honored the partners of success from the public and private sectors in the "No Hajj Without Permit" campaign during the Hajj Conference and Exhibition held in Jeddah from November 9 to 12, 2025.

This honor comes in recognition of the integrated efforts from government entities and the private sector in the Kingdom, which reflected positively on the smooth movement of the guests of Allah in the holy sites and Mecca, and the success of implementing regulatory procedures aimed at the comfort and safety of the pilgrims.

It is worth mentioning that the "No Hajj Without Permit" campaign achieved wide success in raising community awareness about the importance of adhering to the regulations governing the performance of the Hajj pilgrimage, thanks to the efforts of national governmental competencies that exemplified the best forms of integration and alignment. Its outcomes stand as a testament to the solidarity in serving the guests of Allah from all corners of the earth in the holy places.