كرّمت وزارة الداخلية، شركاء النجاح من القطاعين العام والخاص في حملة «لا حج بلا تصريح»، في مؤتمر ومعرض الحج المقام بمحافظة جدة خلال الفترة 9 - 12 نوفمبر 2025.

ويأتي هذا التكريم نظير تكامل الجهود من الجهات الحكومية والقطاع الخاص في المملكة، ما انعكس على انسيابية حركة ضيوف الرحمن في المشاعر المقدسة ومكة المكرمة، ونجاح تطبيق الإجراءات التنظيمية التي تهدف إلى راحة الحجاج وسلامتهم.

يُذكر أن حملة «لا حج بلا تصريح» حققت نجاحاً واسعاً في توعية المجتمع بأهمية الالتزام بالتعليمات المنظمة لأداء فريضة الحج، بجهود كفاءات وطنية حكومية سطرت أروع صور التكامل والمواءمة، فجاءت مخرجاتها شاهداً على التكاتف في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن من كل بقاع الأرض في البقاع المقدسة.