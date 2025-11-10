The Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Majid Al-Huqail, confirmed that the municipalities and housing system is witnessing a qualitative transformation, having moved from the planning phase to the implementation phase, and from traditional work to smart operation and integrated digital management in the holy sites, in line with the aspirations of the wise leadership in serving the guests of Allah.

He explained that this transformation embodies the ministry's vision in developing the municipal work system and enhancing the efficiency of field operations, noting that the management of municipal services in Mecca and the holy sites has become a model for integration among government entities, reflecting the spirit of the national vision in providing comprehensive civilized services to the guests of Allah.

Al-Huqail indicated that municipal work is no longer limited to the holy sites only, but also includes the cities connected to the journey of the pilgrim and the Umrah performer, explaining that the ongoing urban development in Mecca and Medina aims to enrich the visitor's experience and evoke the historical dimension of the two holy mosques within a comprehensive civilized environment.

He pointed out that the municipalities and housing system provides 6 essential services, including: (access safety, public health, cleanliness, food control, licensing, and honoring the deceased), all of which are managed by advanced digital systems, noting that the system has operated more than 60 municipal centers equipped with modern technologies and smart control rooms that enable real-time monitoring and proactive handling of challenges.

He reported that the Hajj season of 1446 witnessed a qualitative leap in food control in partnership with the Food and Drug Authority, through the implementation of 110,000 inspection tours of central kitchens and sales points, with no cases of food poisoning recorded, which is an unprecedented achievement in the history of Hajj seasons.

He indicated that waste management has undergone a significant operational transformation, dealing with more than 420,000 cubic meters of waste and over 18,000 tons of slaughter waste, using more than 3,000 smart devices linked to real-time tracking systems to ensure operational efficiency and cleanliness sustainability.

He drew attention to the implementation of rainwater drainage projects extending 160,000 linear meters in cooperation with relevant authorities, aimed at protecting lives and property, and applying spatial planning systems that take into account the topographical nature of Mecca and the holy sites.

He clarified that the Hajj season of 1447 will witness a new leap in technical integration through the operation of unified control rooms covering all facilities in Mecca and the holy sites, and activating artificial intelligence systems to analyze data, predict risks, and enhance operational efficiency.

The Minister of Municipalities and Housing concluded his remarks by affirming that the Kingdom is moving forward in building a global model in managing the greatest human gathering on earth, reflecting the care that the wise leadership gives to the guests of Allah, and its commitment to harnessing all resources to ensure a safe and facilitated Hajj experience that reinforces the Kingdom's position and leadership in managing the greatest human gathering on earth.