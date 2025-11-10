أكد وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد الحقيل أن منظومة البلديات والإسكان تشهد تحولاً نوعياً انتقلت من خلاله من مرحلة التخطيط إلى مرحلة التنفيذ، ومن العمل التقليدي إلى التشغيل الذكي والإدارة الرقمية المتكاملة في المشاعر المقدسة، بما يواكب تطلعات القيادة الرشيدة في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن.

وأوضح أن هذا التحول يجسد رؤية الوزارة في تطوير منظومة العمل البلدي وتعزيز كفاءة التشغيل الميداني، مشيراً إلى أن إدارة الخدمات البلدية في مكة والمشاعر أصبحت نموذجاً للتكامل بين الجهات الحكومية، يجسد روح الرؤية الوطنية في تقديم خدمات حضارية متكاملة لضيوف الرحمن.

وبيّن الحقيل أن العمل البلدي لم يعد مقتصراً على المشاعر المقدسة فقط، إنما يشمل المدن المرتبطة برحلة الحاج والمعتمر، موضحاً أن التطوير العمراني الجاري في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة يهدف إلى إثراء تجربة الزائر واستحضار البعد التاريخي للحرمين الشريفين ضمن بيئة حضارية متكاملة.

وأشار إلى أن منظومة البلديات والإسكان تقدّم 6 خدمات أساسية تشمل: (سلامة الوصول، والصحة العامة، والنظافة، والرقابة الغذائية، والتراخيص، وإكرام الموتى)، وجميعها تُدار بأنظمة رقمية متطورة، لافتاً النظر إلى أن المنظومة شغّلت أكثر من 60 مركزاً بلدياً مجهزة بالتقنيات الحديثة وغرف التحكم الذكية التي تمكّن من الرصد اللحظي والتعامل الاستباقي مع التحديات.

وأفاد بأن موسم حج 1446 شهد نقلة نوعية في الرقابة على الغذاء بالشراكة مع هيئة الغذاء والدواء، من خلال تنفيذ 110 آلاف جولة تفتيشية على المطابخ المركزية ونقاط البيع، دون تسجيل أي حالات تسمم غذائي، وهو إنجاز غير مسبوق في تاريخ مواسم الحج.

وأبان أن إدارة النفايات شهدت تحولاً تشغيلياً كبيراً، وتم التعامل مع أكثر من 420 ألف متر مكعب من النفايات، وأكثر من 18 ألف طن من مخلفات الذبح، باستخدام أكثر من 3 آلاف معدة ذكية مرتبطة بأنظمة تتبع لحظية لضمان كفاءة التشغيل واستدامة النظافة.

ولفت النظر إلى تنفيذ مشاريع لتصريف مياه الأمطار بطول 160 ألف متر طولي بالتعاون مع الجهات المعنية، بهدف حماية الأرواح والممتلكات، وتطبيق أنظمة تخطيط مكاني تراعي الطبيعة الطبوغرافية لمكة والمشاعر.

وأوضح أن موسم حج 1447 سيشهد نقلة جديدة في التكامل التقني عبر تشغيل غرف تحكم موحدة تغطي جميع مرافق مكة والمشاعر، وتفعيل أنظمة الذكاء الاصطناعي لتحليل البيانات والتنبؤ بالمخاطر ورفع كفاءة التشغيل.

واختتم وزير البلديات والإسكان حديثه بالتأكيد أن المملكة ماضية في بناء نموذج عالمي في إدارة أعظم تجمع بشري على وجه الأرض، يعكس ما توليه القيادة الرشيدة من خدمة لضيوف الرحمن، وحرصها على تسخير الإمكانات كافة لضمان تجربة حج آمنة وميسّرة تُرسّخ مكانة المملكة وريادتها في إدارة أعظم تجمع بشري على وجه الأرض.