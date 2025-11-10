أعلنت الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء اعتماد مستحضر بيمازير (بيميجاتينيب) كعلاج أحادي للبالغين المصابين بسرطان القنوات الصفراوية الموضعي المتقدم أو النقيلي، ممن لديهم خلل في الجين المسؤول عن مستقبل عامل نمو الخلايا الليفية من النوع الثاني (FGFR2)، وذلك بعد فشل الاستجابة لخط علاجي سابق على الأقل.

وأشارت إلى أن مستحضر «بيمازير» يعمل على وقف الإشارات التي تُحفز نمو الخلايا السرطانية؛ إذ يستهدف مستقبل (FGFR2) على سطح الخلايا السرطانية، الذي يؤدي دوراً مهماً في نمو الورم، وعندما يُثبط المستحضر هذا المستقبل، فإنه يمنع الإشارات التي تساعد الخلايا السرطانية على النمو والانقسام، فيبطّئ تقدم المرض وانتشاره.

وأوضحت الهيئة أن اعتماد المستحضر جاء بعد تقييم شامل لفعاليته وسلامته وجودته وفقاً للمعايير المعتمدة، فنتائج الدراسات السريرية أظهرت أن نسبة الاستجابة الموضوعية للدواء كانت 37%، منها استجابة كاملة، وذلك باختفاء الورم لدى 2.8% من المرضى، واستجابة جزئية وذلك بتقلص جزئي للورم لدى 34.3% من المرضى، وبناءً على هذه النتائج، فإن «بيمازير» يعد خياراً علاجياً قيماً لهذه المجموعة من المرضى الذين لديهم خيارات علاجية محدودة، بعد فشل العلاجات السابقة؛ ما يسهم في تحسين السيطرة على المرض وإطالة فترة البقاء على قيد الحياة بمشيئة الله.

وأكدت الهيئة أن التسجيل تم وفقاً لمبدأ الموافقة المسرّعة استناداً إلى معدل الاستجابة ومدتها بوصفها مؤشرات بديلة عن الفائدة السريرية طويلة المدى، مع اشتراط إكمال الدراسات التأكيدية لإثباتها.

وأشارت الدراسات السريرية إلى أن الأعراض الجانبية الأكثر شيوعاً شملت: ارتفاعاً في مستوى الفوسفات في الدم، وتساقط الشعر، والإسهال، وجفاف الفم، والشعور بالتعب، واضطراباً في حاسة التذوق، ويسبب بعض التغيرات في العينين؛ لذا يُوصى بالمتابعة الدورية لضمان سلامة العينين أثناء فترة العلاج.

ويأتي هذا الاعتماد استمراراً لجهود «الغذاء والدواء» في تعزيز الابتكار في القطاع الصحي، وزيادة الخيارات العلاجية للمرضى، بما يُسهم في تحسين جودة الحياة واستدامة المنظومة الصحية، تماشياً مع مستهدفات برنامج تحول القطاع الصحي، أحد برامج رؤية المملكة 2030.