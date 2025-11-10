The Saudi Food and Drug Authority announced the approval of the drug Pemazir (Pemigatinib) as a monotherapy for adults with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma who have a mutation in the gene responsible for the fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), after failing to respond to at least one prior line of therapy.

It indicated that the drug "Pemazir" works by blocking signals that stimulate the growth of cancer cells; it targets the FGFR2 receptor on the surface of cancer cells, which plays an important role in tumor growth. When the drug inhibits this receptor, it prevents the signals that help cancer cells grow and divide, thereby slowing the progression and spread of the disease.

The authority explained that the approval of the drug came after a comprehensive evaluation of its efficacy, safety, and quality according to the established standards. The results of clinical studies showed that the objective response rate to the drug was 37%, including a complete response, with tumor disappearance in 2.8% of patients, and a partial response, with a partial reduction in the tumor in 34.3% of patients. Based on these results, Pemazir is considered a valuable treatment option for this group of patients who have limited treatment options after previous therapies have failed, contributing to improved disease control and extended survival, God willing.

The authority confirmed that the registration was done under the principle of accelerated approval based on the response rate and duration as alternative indicators of long-term clinical benefit, with the condition of completing confirmatory studies to validate it.

Clinical studies indicated that the most common side effects included: elevated phosphate levels in the blood, hair loss, diarrhea, dry mouth, fatigue, taste disturbances, and some changes in the eyes; therefore, regular monitoring is recommended to ensure eye safety during the treatment period.

This approval continues the efforts of the Food and Drug Authority to promote innovation in the healthcare sector and increase treatment options for patients, contributing to improving quality of life and sustaining the healthcare system, in line with the objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program, one of the programs of Saudi Vision 2030.