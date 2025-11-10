أعلنت الهيئة العامة للصناعات العسكرية ارتفاع نسبة توطين الإنفاق العسكري في المملكة إلى (24.89%) بنهاية عام 2024، في خطوة تؤكد التقدّم المستمر في مسيرة التوطين الطموحة وصولًا لما يزيد على 50% بحلول عام 2030، كما كُرمت الجهات المستفيدة والداعمة والشركات العاملة في القطاع، الفائزة بجائزة التميز في توطين الصناعات العسكرية.

جاء ذلك خلال أعمال اللقاء السنوي الأول لقطاع الصناعات العسكرية الذي نظمته الهيئة اليوم (الإثنين)بالرياض، برعاية محافظ الهيئة العامة للصناعات العسكرية المهندس أحمد بن عبدالعزيز العوهلي، ومشاركة واسعة من الجهات الحكومية والخاصة، والشركات المحلية والعالمية العاملة في القطاع.

وأكد محافظ الهيئة في كلمة له باللقاء أن نسبة توطين الإنفاق العسكري تمثل محطة مفصلية في مسيرة تطوير قطاع الصناعات العسكرية، وجاءت بفضل الله ثم بالدعم غير المحدود الذي لقيته الهيئة من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للصناعات العسكرية الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز.

وقال: «تولي الإستراتيجية القطاعية والإستراتيجية المؤسّسية للهيئة قطاع الصناعات العسكرية اهتمامًا كبيرًا لبناء قطاع محلي مستدام، تنتج عنه منافع أمنية إستراتيجية وتنموية واقتصادية كبرى للوطن والمواطن، ونسعى لتعزيز هذا الدور بالشراكة معكم ومع من يعمل في هذا القطاع الواعد».

وأضاف العوهلي «أن الهيئة عملت على إصدار حزمة من الممكنات تشمل السياسات والتشريعات واللوائح والحوافز التي ستدعم نمو قطاع الصناعات العسكرية، وتمكّن المستثمر ليكون مساهمًا في مسيرة التوطين، حيث عملت بشكل تكاملي مع الجهات الحكومية ذات العلاقة لتهيئة البيئة الاستثمارية»، مشيرًا إلى أن تضافر الجهود والعمل الدؤوب والدور البارز لشركاء النجاح أسهمت في تحقيق هذه المستهدفات الوطنية.

من جانبه ألقى نائب محافظ الهيئة العامة للصناعات العسكرية لقطاع التوطين محمد بن صالح العذل كلمة أكد فيها أن توطين الإنفاق العسكري ليس مجرد مؤشر يُعلن أو نسبة تسجل، بل هو مشروع وطني يترجم الإرادة السعودية في بناء صناعات عسكرية مستقلة، وقادرة على تلبية المتطلبات الدفاعية محليًّا، مؤكدًا أنها قفزة نوعية، وثمرة لرؤية واضحة، وخطط إستراتيجية دقيقة، ومسار عمل دقيق ومحكم واستثمار مكثف في البنية التحتية الصناعية.

وأفاد بأن الهيئة حرصت على وضع خطة عمل محكمة تضمن دقة نسبة التوطين في الإنفاق العسكري عبر سلسلة من الإجراءات التي تحقق جودة آلية القياس من خلال تكوين فرق العمل تعمل على تدقيق العقود، ومراجعة الميزانيات، وتحليل الأرقام، ثم مراجعتها عبر محاسبين ومراجعين خارجيين بما يضمن دقة النسبة، كما تقوم الهيئة على تقييم كل إجراء وضمان جودته وحياديته بالتعاون مع الجهات المستفيدة والداعمة، إضافة للشركات العاملة في قطاع الصناعات العسكرية.

بعدها أعلنت أسماء الجهات الفائزة بجائزة التميّز في توطين الصناعات العسكرية، والتي تُمنح للجهات الحكومية المستفيدة وقطاعاتها، والشركات العاملة في القطاع، حيث فازت بمسار تميّز الجهات العسكرية والأمنية في التخطيط وهي: (وزارة الداخلية، ورئاسة أمن الدولة، ورئاسة الاستخبارات العامة)، فيما حصدت الفوز في مسار تميّز الجهات العسكرية والأمنية في التنفيذ (وزارة الدفاع، ووزارة الداخلية، ووزارة الحرس الوطني، ورئاسة الحرس الملكي)، وتمكنت من الفوز في مسار تميّز الشركات العاملة في القطاع العسكري في فئاتها الثلاث تسع شركات، فئة الشركات المصنعة (شركة سامي للإلكترونيات المتقدمة، والشركة الوطنية للأنظمة الميكانيكية، ومصنع الملابس والتجهيزات العسكرية) فئة الشركات مقدمة الخدمات فازت (شركة بي أي سيستمز العربية للصناعة، والشركة السعودية لتهيئة وصيانة الطائرات، وشركة سامي السلام لصناعة الطيران)، فئة المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة فازت (شركة سامي للطيران والفضاء الميكانيكية، والشركة السعودية للصناعات الجلدية، وشركة إيراف الصناعية المحدودة).

من جهته نوه محافظ الهيئة العامة للتطوير الدفاعي الدكتور فالح بن عبدالله السليمان بدور البحث والابتكار كمحور أساسي في التوطين والتطوير لمجالات الصناعات العسكرية ليمكن التحول من الاستهلاك للتصنيع، لافتًا النظر إلى أن البحث والتطوير هما الضامن الرئيس لاستمرارية الصناعات ومواكبة المنتجات الوطنية للمستجدات وتمكين النمو.

بدوره عبر رئيس اللجنة الوطنية للصناعات العسكرية في اتحاد الغرف السعودية سلمان بن ناصر الشثري عن فخره بالشراكة الوثيقة والمباشرة للجنة مع الهيئة العامة للصناعات العسكرية، والتي أثمرت عن تنظيم عدد من ورش العمل والاجتماعات التنسيقية؛ بهدف مناقشة فرص التطوير، ومراجعة اللوائح والأنظمة، واستعراض قصص النجاح، وتبادل الرؤى بين القطاعين العام والخاص، مؤكدًا الدور المحوري لسلاسل الإمداد المحلية في تمكين قطاع الصناعات العسكرية، وخلق فرص استثمارية واعدة لرواد الأعمال والمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة للدخول في مشاريع تصنيع عسكري، مدعومة بحوافز حكومية، وممكنات تنظيمية، وفرص نمو حقيقية في أحد أكثر القطاعات حيوية وإستراتيجية.

بعدها استعرض نائب محافظ الهيئة العليا للأمن الصناعي المهندس إبراهيم بن عبدالقادر آل أبو عيسى دور الهيئة في دعم قطاع الصناعات العسكرية، ثم قدم نائب محافظ الهيئة العامة للصناعات العسكرية لقطاع التمكين المهندس صالح بن عبدالله العقيلي عرضًا عن دور الهيئة في دعم القطاع وتنمية سلاسل الإمداد المحلية، مشيرًا إلى أن الهيئة تعمل على تطوير السياسات والتشريعات وتشجيع الشراكات لتمكين الشركات المحلية من تطوير القدرات الصناعية لسلاسل الإمداد في قطاع الصناعات العسكرية.

وتطرق الرئيس التنفيذي للشركة السعودية للصناعات العسكرية (SAMI) المهندس ثامر بن محمد المهيد إلى دور الشركات الرئيسية في تنمية سلاسل الإمداد المحلية.

وفي ختام اللقاء احتفت الهيئة العامة للصناعات العسكرية بخريجي برنامج الإيفاد والابتعاث، بعد أن تم تأهيلهم للعمل انطلاقًا من إستراتيجية القوى البشرية في قطاع الصناعات العسكرية، وبما يسهم في تمكين القطاع من خلال تعزيز الكفاءات والكوادر الوطنية، وتأهيل الشباب والشابات السعوديين للعمل في قطاع يعد من أكثر القطاعات حيوية وأهمية في المملكة.