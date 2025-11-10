The General Authority for Military Industries announced an increase in the localization of military spending in the Kingdom to (24.89%) by the end of 2024, in a move that confirms the continuous progress in the ambitious localization journey, aiming for over 50% by 2030. Additionally, the benefiting and supporting entities and companies operating in the sector were honored, winning the Excellence Award in the Localization of Military Industries.

This announcement came during the first annual meeting of the military industries sector organized by the authority today (Monday) in Riyadh, under the patronage of the Governor of the General Authority for Military Industries, Engineer Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohailey, with wide participation from government and private entities, as well as local and international companies operating in the sector.

The Governor emphasized in his speech at the meeting that the localization of military spending represents a pivotal station in the development of the military industries sector, achieved thanks to God and the unlimited support received by the authority from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for Military Industries, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

He said: "The sectoral strategy and the institutional strategy of the authority give significant attention to building a sustainable local sector, resulting in major strategic, developmental, and economic benefits for the nation and its citizens. We seek to enhance this role in partnership with you and with those working in this promising sector."

Al-Ohailey added, "The authority has worked on issuing a package of enablers that include policies, regulations, and incentives that will support the growth of the military industries sector and enable investors to contribute to the localization journey. It has worked in an integrated manner with relevant government entities to prepare the investment environment," pointing out that the synergy of efforts, diligent work, and the prominent role of success partners contributed to achieving these national targets.

For his part, the Deputy Governor of the General Authority for Military Industries for Localization, Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Adhl, delivered a speech in which he confirmed that the localization of military spending is not just a declared indicator or a recorded percentage, but rather a national project that translates the Saudi will to build independent military industries capable of meeting local defense requirements, emphasizing that it is a qualitative leap, a result of a clear vision, precise strategic plans, and a meticulous and rigorous work path with intensive investment in industrial infrastructure.

He stated that the authority has been keen to establish a precise work plan that ensures the accuracy of the localization percentage in military spending through a series of procedures that achieve the quality of the measurement mechanism by forming work teams that audit contracts, review budgets, and analyze figures, then reviewing them through accountants and external auditors to ensure the accuracy of the percentage. The authority also evaluates every procedure and ensures its quality and neutrality in cooperation with the benefiting and supporting entities, in addition to the companies operating in the military industries sector.

Afterward, the names of the entities winning the Excellence Award in the Localization of Military Industries were announced, which is granted to benefiting government entities and their sectors, as well as companies operating in the sector. The award for excellence in planning for military and security entities was won by: (Ministry of Interior, Presidency of State Security, and General Intelligence Presidency), while the award for excellence in execution for military and security entities was won by (Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of National Guard, and Presidency of the Royal Guard). Nine companies won in the excellence category for companies operating in the military sector across its three categories: the manufacturing companies category (SAMI Advanced Electronics Company, National Company for Mechanical Systems, and Military Clothing and Equipment Factory), the service providers category (BAE Systems Saudi Arabia, Saudi Aircraft Maintenance and Repair Company, and SAMI Salam for Aviation Manufacturing), and the small and medium enterprises category (SAMI Mechanical Aerospace, Saudi Leather Industries Company, and Irav Industrial Limited).

For his part, the Governor of the General Authority for Defense Development, Dr. Faleh bin Abdullah Al-Sulaiman, highlighted the role of research and innovation as a fundamental axis in localization and development in the military industries fields to enable the transition from consumption to manufacturing, noting that research and development are the main guarantees for the sustainability of industries and keeping national products in line with developments and enabling growth.

In turn, the Chairman of the National Committee for Military Industries in the Federation of Saudi Chambers, Salman bin Nasser Al-Shathri, expressed his pride in the close and direct partnership of the committee with the General Authority for Military Industries, which has resulted in organizing several workshops and coordination meetings aimed at discussing development opportunities, reviewing regulations and systems, showcasing success stories, and exchanging visions between the public and private sectors, emphasizing the pivotal role of local supply chains in empowering the military industries sector and creating promising investment opportunities for entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises to enter military manufacturing projects, supported by government incentives, regulatory enablers, and real growth opportunities in one of the most vital and strategic sectors.

After that, the Deputy Governor of the Higher Authority for Industrial Security, Engineer Ibrahim bin Abdulqader Al-Abu Issa, reviewed the authority's role in supporting the military industries sector, then the Deputy Governor of the General Authority for Military Industries for Empowerment, Engineer Saleh bin Abdullah Al-Aqeeli, presented a presentation on the authority's role in supporting the sector and developing local supply chains, indicating that the authority is working on developing policies and regulations and encouraging partnerships to enable local companies to develop industrial capabilities for supply chains in the military industries sector.

The CEO of the Saudi Military Industries Company (SAMI), Engineer Thamer bin Mohammed Al-Muhid, discussed the role of major companies in developing local supply chains.

At the end of the meeting, the General Authority for Military Industries celebrated the graduates of the scholarship and delegation program, after they were qualified to work based on the human resources strategy in the military industries sector, contributing to empowering the sector by enhancing the competencies and national cadres, and qualifying Saudi youth and women to work in a sector that is among the most vital and important in the Kingdom.