The Prince of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, inaugurated 82 developmental projects for the environment, water, and agriculture system in the region this evening, with a financial cost exceeding 9.8 billion riyals, and laid the foundation stone for 99 developmental projects for the system, with costs exceeding 28.3 billion riyals, in support of achieving environmental and water sustainability in accordance with the objectives of Vision 2030.

Upon his arrival at the venue prepared for the occasion, he was received by the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Engineer Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadli, along with several ministry leaders.

The Prince of Riyadh Region affirmed that these projects are a continuation of the significant support that the environment, water, and agriculture sector receives from the wise leadership, which directly reflects on the lives of people in the Kingdom. He pointed out that these projects represent a qualitative leap towards achieving environmental, water, and agricultural sustainability, contributing to the support of natural resources and providing a healthy and safe environment that enhances the quality of life for citizens and residents in the Kingdom.

The Inclusion of the "North Riyadh Geopark" Project in the United Nations List

He noted the inclusion of the "North Riyadh Geopark" project in the list of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), emphasizing that this international recognition came as a result of the wise directives from the leadership and the meticulous and integrated role played by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture.

Then, the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture delivered a speech in which he clarified that these projects serve all cities and governorates of the Riyadh Region and their centers, in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. He confirmed that the projects aim to enhance the system of distributing drinking water to beneficiaries in the region, noting that the National Water Company has implemented 61 projects to deliver drinking water and sanitation services, with costs exceeding 4.5 billion riyals, which included the implementation of a package of drinking water networks and sanitation services in several cities and neighborhoods of the region's governorates.

He pointed out that the Saudi Water Authority has also implemented 3 projects to enhance the production of desalinated water and to strengthen water security sustainability in the region, with costs exceeding 5.1 billion riyals, and two projects supervised by the General Irrigation Corporation to update irrigation infrastructure, maximize resource productivity, and improve water use efficiency at a cost exceeding 58 million riyals. He drew attention to the fact that the ministry has implemented 5 water projects at a cost exceeding 40 million riyals to enhance the supply of desalination plants with sources of drinking water in the capital and several governorates.

The Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture indicated that the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification has implemented 10 environmental projects, with costs exceeding 61.2 million riyals, targeting the rehabilitation of 4,000 hectares in Al-Zulfi Governorate, developing the fifth and sixth national parks in Al-Ghat and Al-Zulfi, restoring and rehabilitating the Saad National Park, developing the 11th national park in Al-Hairmila, and rehabilitating and developing the Wathilan National Park, as well as planting 520,000 seedlings in the Imam Abdulaziz bin Muhammad Royal Reserve, Abasmeri Park, Hota Bani Tamim Governorate, and Al-Sadir Oasis, aiming to support afforestation programs, protect biodiversity, and increase green areas, in addition to projects to rehabilitate the pastoral seed center and protect reserve sites in Hadba and Qadhla.

99 Projects in the Sectors of Environment, Water, and Agriculture

Additionally, Al-Fadli revealed the projects for which the foundation stone was laid, totaling 99 projects in the sectors of environment, water, and agriculture, with a total cost exceeding 28.3 billion riyals. This includes 91 projects to enhance drinking water and sanitation services in the region, comprising 11 projects being implemented by the Saudi Water Authority at a cost exceeding 21.4 billion riyals, 67 projects by the National Water Company at a cost exceeding 4.6 billion riyals, one project by the Saudi Water Partnerships Company at a cost exceeding 1.8 billion riyals, 11 projects by the ministry at a cost exceeding 99 million riyals, and one project by the General Irrigation Corporation valued at over 33 million riyals.

He noted that the foundation stone projects also include 8 developmental projects to enhance the agricultural sector's capacity in the region at a cost exceeding 254 million riyals, which included 3 projects implemented by the ministry at a cost exceeding 183 million riyals, 3 projects by the National Center for Plant Pests and Animal Diseases Prevention and Control "Waqaya" at a cost of nearly 46 million riyals, and two projects implemented by the Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program "Riyadh Saudi" at a cost exceeding 24 million riyals.

In conclusion, Minister Al-Fadli affirmed that these projects reflect the unlimited support that the region receives from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and confirm the continuity of the environment, water, and agriculture system in providing developmental services to various regions of the Kingdom, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.

Following that, the Prince of Riyadh Region watched a visual presentation of the "North Riyadh Geopark" project, which was registered in the list of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as the first country in the Middle East to register two global geopark sites from the first nomination, in a period not exceeding two years, which is an unprecedented global achievement that embodies the Kingdom's commitment to protecting its natural resources, enhancing sustainable local development, improving quality of life, and aligning with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in diversifying the economy and enhancing the Kingdom's global standing in the fields of environment and natural heritage.

The "North Riyadh Geopark" project, which covers an area exceeding 3,000 square kilometers, includes parts of Thadiq Governorate, Al-Qasab Center, and several neighboring villages, and represents an open natural museum that documents the history of the earth and its evolution over hundreds of millions of years, featuring the famous Tuwaiq Mountain rocks and the Jurassic period sequences rich in ancient fossils, in addition to the valleys, caves, and plateaus that highlight the beauty of the region's natural diversity.

At the end of the ceremony, the Prince of Riyadh Region received from the Minister of Environment a certificate of the inclusion of the "North Riyadh Geopark" project in the list of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).