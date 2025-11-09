دشّن أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز مساء اليوم، 82 مشروعا تنمويا لمنظومة البيئة والمياه والزراعة في المنطقة، بتكلفة مالية تجاوزت 9.8 مليار ريال، ووضع حجر الأساس لـ99 مشروعا تنمويا للمنظومة، بتكلفة تجاوزت 28.3 مليار ريال، دعما لتحقيق الاستدامة البيئية والمائية وفقا لمستهدفات رؤية 2030.

وكان في استقباله لدى وصوله مقر الحفل المعد بهذه المناسبة، وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة المهندس عبدالرحمن بن عبدالمحسن الفضلي، وعدد من قيادات الوزارة.

وأكد أمير منطقة الرياض أن هذه المشاريع تأتي استمرارا للدعم الكبير الذي يحظى به قطاع البيئة والمياه والزراعة من القيادة الرشيدة، الذي ينعكس مباشرة على حياة الإنسان في المملكة، مشيرا إلى أن هذه المشاريع تُمثل نقلة نوعية نحو تحقيق الاستدامة البيئية والمائية والزراعية، بما يسهم في دعم الموارد الطبيعية، وتوفير بيئة صحية وآمنة ترتقي بجودة حياة المواطن والمقيم في المملكة.

أمير منطقة الرياض يتسلم من وزير «البيئة»، شهادة انضمام مشروع «شمال الرياض جيوبارك» إلى قائمة منظمة الأمم المتحدة للتربية والعلم والثقافة (اليونيسكو).

انضمام مشروع «شمال الرياض جيوبارك» إلى قائمة منظمة الأمم المتحدة

ونوّه بانضمام مشروع «شمال الرياض جيوبارك» إلى قائمة منظمة الأمم المتحدة للتربية والعلم والثقافة اليونيسكو، مؤكدا أن هذا التقدير الدولي جاء نتيجة التوجيهات الحكيمة من لدن القيادة الرشيدة والدور المتقن والمتكامل الذي تقوم به وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة.

ثم ألقى وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة كلمة أوضح فيها أن هذه المشاريع تخدم جميع مدن ومحافظات منطقة الرياض ومراكزها، إنفاذا لتوجيهات القيادة الرشيدة بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، مؤكدا أن المشاريع تأتي لتعزيز منظومة توزيع مياه الشرب للمستفيدين في المنطقة، مشيرا إلى أن شركة المياه الوطنية نفذت 61 مشروعا لإيصال مياه الشرب، وخدمات الصرف الصحي، بتكلفة تجاوزت 4.5 مليار ريال، تضمنت تنفيذ حزمة من شبكات مياه الشرب، وخدمات الصرف الصحي في عددٍ من مدن وأحياء محافظات المنطقة.

وأشار إلى أن الهيئة السعودية للمياه نفذت بدورها 3 مشاريع لتعزيز إنتاج المياه المحلاة، وتعزيز استدامة الأمن المائي بالمنطقة بتكلفة تجاوزت 5.1 مليار ريال، ومشروعا أشرفت على تنفيذه المؤسسة العامة للري، لتحديث البنية التحتية للري، وتعظيم إنتاجية الموارد، ورفع كفاءة استخدام المياه بتكلفة تجاوزت 58 مليون ريال، لافتا النظر إلى أن الوزارة نفذت 5 مشاريع مائية بتكلفة تجاوزت 40 مليون ريال، لتعزيز إمداد محطات التحلية بمصادر مياه الشرب في العاصمة وعدد من المحافظات.

وأبان وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة أن المركز الوطني لتنمية الغطاء النباتي ومكافحة التصحر نفذ 10 مشاريع بيئية، بتكلفة تجاوزت 61.2 مليون ريال، استهدفت إعادة تأهيل 4 آلاف هكتار بمحافظة الزلفي، وتطوير المتنزهَين الوطنيين الخامس والسادس بالغاط والزلفي، وترميم وتأهيل متنزه سِعد الوطني، وتطوير المتنزه الوطني الـ11 بحريملاء، وتأهيل وتطوير متنزه وثيلان الوطني، وزراعة 520 ألف شتلة بمحمية الإمام عبدالعزيز بن محمد الملكية ومتنزه أباسمري ومحافظة حوطة بني تميم وروضة سدير، بهدف دعم برامج التشجير وحماية التنوع البيئي وزيادة الرقعة الخضراء، إضافة إلى مشاريع تأهيل مركز البذور الرعوية وحماية مواقع المحميات في حدباء وقذلة.

99 مشروعاً في قطاعات البيئة والمياه والزراعة

إلى ذلك، كشف الفضلي عن المشاريع التي وُضع حجر الأساس لها، التي بلغت 99 مشروعا في قطاعات البيئة والمياه والزراعة، بتكلفة تتجاوز قيمتها الإجمالية 28.3 مليار ريال، منها 91 مشروعا لتعزيز خدمات مياه الشرب والصرف الصحي بالمنطقة، تتضمن 11 مشروعا تعمل على تنفيذها الهيئة السعودية للمياه بتكلفة تتجاوز 21.4 مليار ريال، و67 مشروعا لشركة المياه الوطنية بتكلفة تتجاوز 4.6 مليار ريال، ومشروعا للشركة السعودية لشراكات المياه بتكلفة تتجاوز 1.8 مليار ريال، و11 مشروعا للوزارة بتكلفة تتجاوز 99 مليون ريال، ومشروعا للمؤسسة العامة للري بقيمة تتجاوز 33 مليون ريال.

وأشار إلى أن مشاريع وضع حجر الأساس تتضمن أيضا 8 مشاريع تنموية، لتعزيز قدرة القطاع الزراعي بالمنطقة بتكلفة تتجاوز 254 مليون ريال، شملت 3 مشاريع تنفذها الوزارة بتكلفة تتجاوز 183 مليون ريال، و3 مشاريع للمركز الوطني للوقاية من الآفات النباتية والأمراض الحيوانية ومكافحتها «وقاء» بتكلفة تُقارب 46 مليون ريال، ومشروعين ينفذهما برنامج التنمية الريفية الزراعية المستدامة «ريف السعودية» بتكلفة تتجاوز 24 مليون ريال.

وفي ختام كلمته، أكد الوزير الفضلي أن هذه المشاريع تعكس الدعم غير المحدود الذي تحظى به المنطقة من قبل خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وتؤكد استمرار منظومة البيئة والمياه والزراعة في تقديم الخدمات التنموية لمختلف مناطق المملكة، وفق مستهدفات رؤية 2030.

عقب ذلك، شاهد أمير منطقة الرياض، عرضا مرئيا لمشروع «شمال الرياض جيوبارك»، الذي سُجل في قائمة منظمة الأمم المتحدة للتربية والعلم والثقافة اليونيسكو، كأول دولة في الشرق الأوسط تسجل موقعين جيوبارك عالميين من أول ترشيح، وفي مدة لم تتجاوز عامين، وهو إنجاز غير مسبوق عالميا، يجسد التزام المملكة بحماية مواردها الطبيعية، بما يعزز التنمية المحلية المستدامة، ويرتقي بجودة الحياة، ويتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في تنويع الاقتصاد وتعزيز مكانة المملكة عالميا في مجالات البيئة والتراث الطبيعي.

ويغطي مشروع «شمال الرياض جيوبارك»، الذي تتجاوز مساحته 3 آلاف كيلومتر مربع، أجزاء من محافظة ثادق ومركز القصب وعددا من القرى المجاورة، ويمثل متحفا طبيعيا مفتوحا يوثق تاريخ الأرض وتطورها عبر مئات ملايين السنين، بما يضمه من صخور جبال طويق الشهيرة وتتابعات العصر الجوراسي الغنية بالأحافير القديمة، إضافة إلى الأودية والكهوف والهضاب التي تُبرز روعة التنوع الطبيعي في المنطقة.

وفي ختام الحفل، تسلم أمير منطقة الرياض من وزير «البيئة»، شهادة انضمام مشروع «شمال الرياض جيوبارك» إلى قائمة منظمة الأمم المتحدة للتربية والعلم والثقافة اليونيسكو.

https://portalcdn.spa.gov.sa/backend/original/202511/Hc1xHnK0dwKUw4Fl0Ie0jFi5wRUnnIW8croPb50U.jpg