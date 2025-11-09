اطلع أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، ونائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن جلوي على جهود الجمعيّة السعودية للتوحد، خلال استقبالهما عضو مجلس إدارة الجمعية الدكتور محسن الحازمي، والأمين العام للجمعية الدكتور طلعت الوزنة.

واستُعرضت خلال اللقاء الجهود والبرامج التي تهدف لدعم وتمكين ذوي اضطراب طيف التوحد، وتعزيز الخدمات المقدمة لهم، بما يسهم في تحسين جودة حياتهم ودمجهم في المجتمع، تحقيقاً لتطلعات القيادة الرشيدة في رعاية جميع فئات المجتمع.

وأعرب الدكتور الحازمي عن شكره لأمير المنطقة على دعمه واهتمامه المتواصل بفئة ذوي اضطرابات طيف التوحد.