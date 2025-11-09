The Emir of the Jazan region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, and his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Jiluwi, were briefed on the efforts of the Saudi Autism Society during their reception of the board member of the society, Dr. Mohsen Al-Hazmi, and the Secretary-General of the society, Dr. Talat Al-Wazna.

During the meeting, the efforts and programs aimed at supporting and empowering individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder were discussed, as well as enhancing the services provided to them, contributing to improving their quality of life and integrating them into society, in line with the aspirations of the wise leadership in caring for all segments of society.

Dr. Al-Hazmi expressed his gratitude to the Emir of the region for his continuous support and interest in individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorders.