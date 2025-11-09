Al-Majid Real Estate Company "Al-Majidiya" announced in a statement on "Tadawul" the termination of the contractual relationship by mutual consent with its CEO, Engineer Suleiman bin Ali Al-Aid, effective from November 6, 2025, and the appointment of Executive Member Abdul Salam Al-Majid to the role of CEO as part of the company's strategy to enhance the efficiency of its business system and continue its growth and expansion in the Saudi real estate market.

In a related context, "Al-Majidiya" announced in a separate statement the recommendation of its Board of Directors to the extraordinary general assembly to approve the transfer of the company's statutory reserve balance to the retained earnings account.