أعلنت شركة دار الماجد العقارية «الماجدية» في بيان لها على «تداول» عن إنهاء العلاقة التعاقدية بالتراضي مع رئيسها التنفيذي المهندس سليمان بن علي العائد، اعتبارًا من يوم 6 نوفمبر 2025، وتكليف العضو المنتدب عبدالسلام الماجد بمهام الرئيس التنفيذي في إطار استراتيجية الشركة لتعزيز كفاءة منظومة أعمالها ومواصلة مسيرة النمو والتوسع في السوق العقاري السعودي.

وفي سياق متصل، أعلنت «الماجدية» في بيان منفصل عن توصية مجلس إدارتها للجمعية العامة غير العادية بالموافقة على تحويل الرصيد الاحتياطي النظامي للشركة إلى حساب الأرباح المبقاة.