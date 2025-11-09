رعى أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، بديوان الإمارة اليوم (الأحد)، حفل تكريم الداعمين وشركاء النجاح لجمعية التنمية الأهلية بالدمام.

وأعرب رئيس مجلس إدارة الجمعية محمد بن حمد الخميس عن شكره وتقديره وامتنانه لأمير المنطقة الشرقية على رعايته الكريمة للحفل، مشيراً إلى أن هذه الرعاية تمثل وساماً ودافعاً لمزيدٍ من العطاء لخدمة الدين والوطن والمجتمع.

وأوضح الخميس أن الجمعية حققت خلال مسيرتها الماضية العديد من المنجزات، من أبرزها تنفيذ أكثر من (160) برنامجاً تنموياً واجتماعياً وثقافياً، استفاد منها أكثر من 80 ألف فرد من الجنسين، وبلغت ساعات تنفيذ البرامج أكثر من (15,500) ساعة عمل. كما بلغ عدد المتطوعين (3,552) متطوعاً قدّموا أكثر من 88 ألف ساعة تطوعية من خلال (377) فرصة، بنسبة رضا بلغت (95.8%)، وبعائدٍ اقتصادي تجاوز (2.39) مليون ريال، وفقاً لتقرير منصة العمل التطوعي.

وبيّن الخميس أن جمعية التنمية الأهلية بالأحياء (الروضة، والاتصالات، والريان، والواحة) تُعد من الجهات البارزة في المنطقة الشرقية ويشرف عليها المركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي، كما تُعد من أوائل الجمعيات التي أنشأت مركزاً اجتماعياً متكاملاً على أرض تبلغ مساحتها (5,400) متر مربع، يضم مرافق إدارية واجتماعية وترفيهية ورياضية تُعنى بتقديم البرامج التنموية والثقافية والمهارية لجميع شرائح المجتمع من الجنسين.

وأضاف أن الجمعية تنفذ سنوياً برامج متنوعة، من أبرزها الأندية الاجتماعية للشباب والفتيات، وملتقى البراعم للأطفال دون سن الدراسة، إضافةً إلى اللقاءات الاجتماعية والديوانيات المخصصة للرجال والنساء المتقاعدين، والأمسيات المجتمعية تحت شعار «مجتمع آمن»، فضلاً عن برامج المناسبات الوطنية والاجتماعية.

وفي ختام اللقاء كرّم أمير المنطقة الشرقية الداعمين وشركاء النجاح.