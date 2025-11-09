رعى أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، بديوان الإمارة اليوم (الأحد)، حفل تكريم الداعمين وشركاء النجاح لجمعية التنمية الأهلية بالدمام.
وأعرب رئيس مجلس إدارة الجمعية محمد بن حمد الخميس عن شكره وتقديره وامتنانه لأمير المنطقة الشرقية على رعايته الكريمة للحفل، مشيراً إلى أن هذه الرعاية تمثل وساماً ودافعاً لمزيدٍ من العطاء لخدمة الدين والوطن والمجتمع.
وأوضح الخميس أن الجمعية حققت خلال مسيرتها الماضية العديد من المنجزات، من أبرزها تنفيذ أكثر من (160) برنامجاً تنموياً واجتماعياً وثقافياً، استفاد منها أكثر من 80 ألف فرد من الجنسين، وبلغت ساعات تنفيذ البرامج أكثر من (15,500) ساعة عمل. كما بلغ عدد المتطوعين (3,552) متطوعاً قدّموا أكثر من 88 ألف ساعة تطوعية من خلال (377) فرصة، بنسبة رضا بلغت (95.8%)، وبعائدٍ اقتصادي تجاوز (2.39) مليون ريال، وفقاً لتقرير منصة العمل التطوعي.
وبيّن الخميس أن جمعية التنمية الأهلية بالأحياء (الروضة، والاتصالات، والريان، والواحة) تُعد من الجهات البارزة في المنطقة الشرقية ويشرف عليها المركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي، كما تُعد من أوائل الجمعيات التي أنشأت مركزاً اجتماعياً متكاملاً على أرض تبلغ مساحتها (5,400) متر مربع، يضم مرافق إدارية واجتماعية وترفيهية ورياضية تُعنى بتقديم البرامج التنموية والثقافية والمهارية لجميع شرائح المجتمع من الجنسين.
وأضاف أن الجمعية تنفذ سنوياً برامج متنوعة، من أبرزها الأندية الاجتماعية للشباب والفتيات، وملتقى البراعم للأطفال دون سن الدراسة، إضافةً إلى اللقاءات الاجتماعية والديوانيات المخصصة للرجال والنساء المتقاعدين، والأمسيات المجتمعية تحت شعار «مجتمع آمن»، فضلاً عن برامج المناسبات الوطنية والاجتماعية.
وفي ختام اللقاء كرّم أمير المنطقة الشرقية الداعمين وشركاء النجاح.
The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, sponsored today’s (Sunday) ceremony to honor the supporters and partners of success for the Dammam Community Development Association at the Emirate’s Diwan.
The Chairman of the Association’s Board of Directors, Mohammed bin Hamad Al-Khamis, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of the Eastern Province for his generous sponsorship of the ceremony, noting that this sponsorship represents a badge of honor and a motivation for further contributions to serve the religion, the homeland, and the community.
Al-Khamis explained that the association has achieved many accomplishments during its past journey, the most notable of which is the implementation of more than (160) developmental, social, and cultural programs, benefiting over 80,000 individuals of both genders, with the total hours of program implementation exceeding (15,500) work hours. Additionally, the number of volunteers reached (3,552), who contributed more than 88,000 volunteer hours through (377) opportunities, with a satisfaction rate of (95.8%), and an economic return exceeding (2.39) million riyals, according to the Volunteering Platform report.
Al-Khamis indicated that the Community Development Association in the neighborhoods (Al-Rawda, Al-Ittisalat, Al-Rayan, and Al-Waha) is one of the prominent entities in the Eastern Province and is overseen by the National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector. It is also one of the first associations to establish a comprehensive community center on a land area of (5,400) square meters, which includes administrative, social, recreational, and sports facilities aimed at providing developmental, cultural, and skill-building programs for all segments of society, regardless of gender.
He added that the association annually implements various programs, the most notable of which are social clubs for youth and girls, and a gathering for preschool children, in addition to social meetings and diwaniyas dedicated to retired men and women, and community evenings under the slogan "Safe Community," as well as programs for national and social occasions.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the Prince of the Eastern Province honored the supporters and partners of success.