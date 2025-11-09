The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, sponsored today’s (Sunday) ceremony to honor the supporters and partners of success for the Dammam Community Development Association at the Emirate’s Diwan.

The Chairman of the Association’s Board of Directors, Mohammed bin Hamad Al-Khamis, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of the Eastern Province for his generous sponsorship of the ceremony, noting that this sponsorship represents a badge of honor and a motivation for further contributions to serve the religion, the homeland, and the community.

Al-Khamis explained that the association has achieved many accomplishments during its past journey, the most notable of which is the implementation of more than (160) developmental, social, and cultural programs, benefiting over 80,000 individuals of both genders, with the total hours of program implementation exceeding (15,500) work hours. Additionally, the number of volunteers reached (3,552), who contributed more than 88,000 volunteer hours through (377) opportunities, with a satisfaction rate of (95.8%), and an economic return exceeding (2.39) million riyals, according to the Volunteering Platform report.

Al-Khamis indicated that the Community Development Association in the neighborhoods (Al-Rawda, Al-Ittisalat, Al-Rayan, and Al-Waha) is one of the prominent entities in the Eastern Province and is overseen by the National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector. It is also one of the first associations to establish a comprehensive community center on a land area of (5,400) square meters, which includes administrative, social, recreational, and sports facilities aimed at providing developmental, cultural, and skill-building programs for all segments of society, regardless of gender.

He added that the association annually implements various programs, the most notable of which are social clubs for youth and girls, and a gathering for preschool children, in addition to social meetings and diwaniyas dedicated to retired men and women, and community evenings under the slogan "Safe Community," as well as programs for national and social occasions.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Prince of the Eastern Province honored the supporters and partners of success.