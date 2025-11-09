The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today (Sunday) regarding the implementation of the death penalty for two citizens for committing terrorist crimes, the text of which is as follows:

Allah, the Almighty, said: “And do not cause corruption upon the earth after its reformation,” and He said: “And do not seek corruption in the earth; indeed, Allah does not like the corrupters,” and He said: “Indeed, Allah does not like corruption,” and He said: “The only reward of those who wage war against Allah and His Messenger and strive to cause corruption in the earth is that they be killed or crucified or that their hands and feet be cut off from opposite sides or that they be exiled from the land. That is for them a disgrace in this world, and for them in the Hereafter is a great punishment.”

Both Fahd bin Ali bin Abdulaziz Al-Washil and Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim bin Muhammad Al-Mansour -Saudi nationals- committed terrorist crimes that involved targeting places of worship, security facilities, and security personnel, possessing weapons, manufacturing explosives, concealing several terrorist elements, and joining an external terrorist organization that aims to harm the security and safety of the Kingdom.

By the grace of Allah, the security authorities were able to arrest the aforementioned individuals, and the investigation with them resulted in charges being brought against them for committing those crimes. They were referred to the competent court, which issued a ruling confirming the charges against them and sentencing them to death by way of retribution. The ruling became final after being appealed and upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was decided legally.

The death penalty was carried out against both Fahd bin Ali bin Abdulaziz Al-Washil and Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim bin Muhammad Al-Mansour -Saudi nationals- on Sunday, 18/5/1447 AH, corresponding to 9/11/2025, in the Qassim region.

The Ministry of Interior announces this to affirm to everyone the Saudi Arabian Government's commitment to maintaining security, achieving justice, and implementing Islamic law against anyone who transgresses against the safe and violates their right to life and security. At the same time, it warns anyone who may contemplate such actions that the legal punishment will be their fate.

And Allah is the guide to the straight path.