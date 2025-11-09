أصدرت وزارة الداخلية، اليوم (الأحد)، بيانًا بشأن تنفيذ حُكم القتل تعزيرًا في مواطِنين لارتكابهما جرائم إرهابية، فيما يلي نصه:

قال الله تعالى: «وَلَا تُفْسِدُوا فِي الْأَرْضِ بَعْدَ إِصْلاحِهَا»، وقال تعالى: «وَلَا تَبْغِ الْفَسَادَ فِي الْأَرْضِ إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَا يُحِبُّ الْمُفْسِدِينَ»، وقال تعالى: «وَاللَّهُ لَا يُحِبُّ الْفَسَادَ»، وقال تعالى: «إِنَّمَا جَزَاء الَّذِينَ يُحَارِبُونَ اللّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ وَيَسْعَوْنَ فِي الْأَرْضِ فَسَادًا أَن يُقَتَّلُوا أَوْ يُصَلَّبُوا أَوْ تُقَطَّعَ أَيْدِيهِمْ وَأَرْجُلُهُم مِّنْ خِلافٍ أَوْ يُنفَوْا مِنَ الْأَرْضِ، ذَلِكَ لَهُمْ خِزْيٌ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَلَهُمْ فِي الآخِرَةِ عَذَابٌ عَظِيمٌ».

أقدم كل من فهد بن علي بن عبدالعزيز الوشيل وعبدالرحمن بن إبراهيم بن محمد المنصور -سعوديي الجنسية- على ارتكاب جرائم إرهابية تمثلت باستهداف دور العبادة والمقار الأمنية ورجال الأمن، وحيازة الأسلحة وصناعة المتفجرات، والتستر على عددٍ من العناصر الإرهابية، وانضمامهما إلى تنظيم إرهابي خارجي يستهدف الإضرار بأمن وسلامة المملكة.

وبفضل من الله تمكنت الجهات الأمنية من القبض على المذكورين، وأسفر التحقيق معهما عن توجيه الاتهام إليهما بارتكاب تلك الجرائم، وبإحالتهما إلى المحكمة المختصة صدر بحقهما حُكمٌ يقضي بثبوت ما نُسب إليهما وقتلهما تعزيرًا، وأصبح الحُكم نهائيًا بعد استئنافه ثم تأييده من المحكمة العليا، وصدر أمرٌ ملكيٌ بإنفاذ ما تقرر شرعًا.

وتم تنفيذ حُكم القتل تعزيرًا بحق كل من فهد بن علي بن عبدالعزيز الوشيل وعبدالرحمن بن إبراهيم بن محمد المنصور -سعوديي الجنسية- يوم الأحد 18 / 5 / 1447هـ الموافق 9 / 11 / 2025 بمنطقة القصيم.

ووزارة الداخلية إذ تعلن ذلك لتؤكد للجميع حرص حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على استتباب الأمن وتحقيق العدل وتنفيذ أحكام الشريعة الإسلامية في كل من يتعدى على الآمنين، وينتهك حقهم في الحياة والأمن، وتحذر في الوقت نفسه كل من تسول له نفسه الإقدام على مثل ذلك بأن العقاب الشرعي سيكون مصيره.

واللّه الهادي إلى سواء السبيل.