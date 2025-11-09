The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to the King of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Norodom Sihamoni, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's independence.

In his cable, the King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness for him, and for the government and people of the friendly Kingdom of Cambodia, along with ongoing progress and prosperity.

Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory cable to the King of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Norodom Sihamoni, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's independence.

The Crown Prince expressed his best congratulations and sincere wishes for abundant health and happiness for him, and for the government and people of the friendly Kingdom of Cambodia, along with further progress and prosperity.