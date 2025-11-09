بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة، لملك مملكة كمبوديا نورودوم سيهاموني، بمناسبة ذكرى استقلال بلاده.

وأعرب الملك في برقيته، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب مملكة كمبوديا الصديق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لملك مملكة كمبوديا نورودوم سيهاموني، بمناسبة ذكرى استقلال بلاده.

وعبر ولي العهد، عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب مملكة كمبوديا الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.