بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لأمير دولة الكويت الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح في وفاة الشيخ صباح جابر فهد المالك الصباح -رحمه الله-.
وقال الملك سلمان: «علمنا بنبأ وفاة الشيخ صباح جابر فهد المالك الصباح -رحمه الله- وإننا إذ نبعث لسموكم ولأسرة الفقيد بالغ التعازي، وصادق المواساة، لنسأل الله سبحانه وتعالى أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يحفظكم من كل سوء، إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون».
كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لأمير دولة الكويت الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح في وفاة الشيخ صباح جابر فهد المالك الصباح -رحمه الله-.
وقال ولي العهد: «تلقيت نبأ وفاة الشيخ صباح جابر فهد المالك الصباح -رحمه الله- وأبعث لسموكم ولأسرة الفقيد أحر التعازي، وأصدق المواساة، سائلاً المولى العلي القدير أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يحفظكم من كل سوء، إنه سميع مجيب».
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the passing of Sheikh Sabah Jaber Fahd Al-Malik Al-Sabah - may God have mercy on him.
King Salman said: “We have received the news of the passing of Sheikh Sabah Jaber Fahd Al-Malik Al-Sabah - may God have mercy on him - and while we extend our heartfelt condolences to Your Highness and the family of the deceased, we ask Allah, the Almighty, to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, we belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.”
Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the passing of Sheikh Sabah Jaber Fahd Al-Malik Al-Sabah - may God have mercy on him.
The Crown Prince said: “I received the news of the passing of Sheikh Sabah Jaber Fahd Al-Malik Al-Sabah - may God have mercy on him - and I extend my deepest condolences to Your Highness and the family of the deceased, asking the Almighty Lord to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, All-Responding.”