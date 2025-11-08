بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لأمير دولة الكويت الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح في وفاة الشيخ صباح جابر فهد المالك الصباح -رحمه الله-.

وقال الملك سلمان: «علمنا بنبأ وفاة الشيخ صباح جابر فهد المالك الصباح -رحمه الله- وإننا إذ نبعث لسموكم ولأسرة الفقيد بالغ التعازي، وصادق المواساة، لنسأل الله سبحانه وتعالى أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يحفظكم من كل سوء، إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون».

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لأمير دولة الكويت الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح في وفاة الشيخ صباح جابر فهد المالك الصباح -رحمه الله-.

وقال ولي العهد: «تلقيت نبأ وفاة الشيخ صباح جابر فهد المالك الصباح -رحمه الله- وأبعث لسموكم ولأسرة الفقيد أحر التعازي، وأصدق المواساة، سائلاً المولى العلي القدير أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يحفظكم من كل سوء، إنه سميع مجيب».