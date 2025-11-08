The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the passing of Sheikh Sabah Jaber Fahd Al-Malik Al-Sabah - may God have mercy on him.

King Salman said: “We have received the news of the passing of Sheikh Sabah Jaber Fahd Al-Malik Al-Sabah - may God have mercy on him - and while we extend our heartfelt condolences to Your Highness and the family of the deceased, we ask Allah, the Almighty, to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, we belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.”

Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the passing of Sheikh Sabah Jaber Fahd Al-Malik Al-Sabah - may God have mercy on him.

The Crown Prince said: “I received the news of the passing of Sheikh Sabah Jaber Fahd Al-Malik Al-Sabah - may God have mercy on him - and I extend my deepest condolences to Your Highness and the family of the deceased, asking the Almighty Lord to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, All-Responding.”