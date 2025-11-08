يدشَّن أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة المهندس عبدالرحمن بن عبدالمحسن الفضلي، غدا، 181 مشروعا بيئيا ومائيا وزراعيا، بتكلفة مالية تتجاوز 38.1 مليار ريال، لخدمة مدن ومحافظات منطقة الرياض.

وأوضحت وزارة «البيئة» أن المشاريع التنموية التي سيدشنها أمير الرياض غدا، تشمل 82 مشروعا في قطاعات البيئة والمياه والزراعة، بتكلفة تتجاوز 9.8 مليار ريال، إضافة إلى وضع حجر أساس 99 مشروعا تنمويا جديدا، بتكلفة مالية تبلغ 28.3 مليار ريال؛ وذلك لتعزيز الاستدامة في القطاعات المستهدفة، ورفع كفاءة الخدمات المقدمة للمواطنين في منطقة الرياض، تحقيقا لمستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

وسينعكس أثر هذه المشاريع على تحسين جودة حياة السكان، وستسهم في تحقيق الأمن الغذائي والمائي، وتعزيز الاستدامة البيئية، والمحافظة على الموارد الطبيعية، وتقديم أفضل الخدمات للمستفيدين في منطقة الرياض.