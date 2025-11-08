The Prince of Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, will inaugurate tomorrow, in the presence of the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Engineer Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadli, 181 environmental, water, and agricultural projects, with a financial cost exceeding 38.1 billion riyals, to serve the cities and governorates of the Riyadh region.

The Ministry of Environment has clarified that the developmental projects to be inaugurated by the Prince of Riyadh tomorrow include 82 projects in the sectors of environment, water, and agriculture, with a cost exceeding 9.8 billion riyals, in addition to laying the foundation stone for 99 new developmental projects, with a financial cost of 28.3 billion riyals; this is to enhance sustainability in the targeted sectors and improve the efficiency of services provided to citizens in the Riyadh region, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The impact of these projects will reflect on improving the quality of life for residents, contributing to achieving food and water security, enhancing environmental sustainability, preserving natural resources, and providing the best services to beneficiaries in the Riyadh region.