سجلت المنافذ الجمركية البرية والبحرية والجوية 1441 حالة ضبط للممنوعات، وذلك في إطار الجهود المستمرة التي تبذلها هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك «زاتكا» لتعزيز الجانب الأمني وحماية المجتمع من الممنوعات بمختلف أنواعها وأشكالها.

وشملت الأصناف المضبوطة 120 صنفا من المواد المخدرة، مثل الحشيش، الكوكايين، الهيروين، الشبو، حبوب الكبتاجون وغيرها، إضافة إلى 780 من المواد المحظورة.

كما شهدت المنافذ الجمركية إحباط 2248 من التبغ ومشتقاته، إلى جانب 42 صنفا لمبالغ مالية، و15 صنفا لأسلحة ومستلزماتها.

وأكّدت «زاتكا» أنها ماضية في إحكام الرقابة الجمركية على واردات وصادرات المملكة، تحقيقا لأمن المجتمع وحمايته، وذلك بالتعاون والتنسيق المتواصل مع جميع شركائها من الجهات ذات العلاقة.

ودعت «زاتكا» في الوقت ذاته الجميع إلى الإسهام في مكافحة التهريب لحماية المجتمع والاقتصاد الوطني، من خلال التواصل معها على الرقم المخصص للبلاغات الأمنية (1910) أو عبر البريد الإلكتروني (Email: 1910@zatca.gov.sa) أو الرقم الدولي (009661910)، إذ تقوم الهيئة من خلال هذه القنوات باستقبال البلاغات المرتبطة بجرائم التهريب ومخالفات أحكام نظام الجمارك الموحد وذلك بسرية تامة، مع منح مكافأة مالية للمُبلّغ في حال صحة معلومات البلاغ.