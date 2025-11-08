The land, sea, and air customs ports recorded 1,441 cases of seizures of prohibited items, as part of the ongoing efforts made by the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority "ZATCA" to enhance security and protect the community from various types and forms of prohibited items.

The seized items included 120 types of narcotic substances, such as hashish, cocaine, heroin, shabu, Captagon pills, and others, in addition to 780 prohibited materials.

Customs ports also thwarted 2,248 cases of tobacco and its derivatives, along with 42 types of monetary amounts, and 15 types of weapons and their accessories.

ZATCA confirmed that it is committed to tightening customs control over the imports and exports of the Kingdom, in order to ensure community security and protection, in continuous cooperation and coordination with all its partners from the relevant authorities.

At the same time, ZATCA called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect the community and the national economy, by contacting them at the designated security reporting number (1910) or via email (Email: 1910@zatca.gov.sa) or the international number (009661910). The authority receives reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the unified customs system through these channels with complete confidentiality, offering a financial reward to the informant if the information provided is accurate.