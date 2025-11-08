بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس أذربيجان إلهام حيدر علييف، بمناسبتي ذكرى يوم النصر ويوم العلم لبلاده.

وأعرب الملك في برقيته، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب أذربيجان الشقيق، اطراد التقدم والازدهار.

وأشاد الملك بتميز العلاقات الأخوية التي تربط بين البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين، والتي يسعى الجميع لتعزيزها وتنميتها في المجالات كافة.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس أذربيجان إلهام حيدر علييف، بمناسبتي ذكرى يوم النصر ويوم العلم لبلاده.

وعبر ولي العهد، عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب أذربيجان الشقيق، المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.