The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a congratulatory message to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on the occasion of the Victory Day and the National Revival Day of his country.

The King expressed in his message his sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness for him, and for the government and people of brotherly Azerbaijan, along with ongoing progress and prosperity.

The King praised the distinguished fraternal relations that bind the two countries and their brotherly peoples, which everyone seeks to enhance and develop in all fields.

Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz sent a congratulatory message to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Victory Day and the National Revival Day of his country.

The Crown Prince conveyed his best congratulations and sincere wishes for abundant health and happiness for him, and for the government and people of brotherly Azerbaijan, along with further progress and prosperity.