ختم خاص للقادمين إلى المملكة عبر مطار الملك خالد

8 نوفمبر 2025 - 03:35
|
آخر تحديث 8 نوفمبر 2025 - 03:39
«عكاظ» (الرياض)
أطلقت وزارة الداخلية، ممثلة بالمديرية العامة للجوازات، بالتعاون مع وزارة السياحة، ختماً خاصاً بمناسبة استضافة المملكة للدورة الـ(26) للجمعية العامة لمنظمة الأمم المتحدة للسياحة، التي ستقام في الرياض خلال الفترة من (7) إلى (11) نوفمبر 2025، بمشاركة أكثر من (160) وفداً من أعضاء المنظمة، برئاسة وزراء وكبار المسؤولين وقادة القطاع العالمي.
وسيُتاح الختم للمسافرين القادمين إلى المملكة عبر مطار الملك خالد الدولي بالرياض خلال فترة الحدث العالمي.
The Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Passports, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, has launched a special seal on the occasion of the Kingdom hosting the 26th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations World Tourism Organization, which will be held in Riyadh from November 7 to 11, 2025, with the participation of more than 160 delegations from member states, headed by ministers, senior officials, and leaders of the global sector.
The seal will be available to travelers arriving in the Kingdom through King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh during the period of the global event.