أطلقت وزارة الداخلية، ممثلة بالمديرية العامة للجوازات، بالتعاون مع وزارة السياحة، ختماً خاصاً بمناسبة استضافة المملكة للدورة الـ(26) للجمعية العامة لمنظمة الأمم المتحدة للسياحة، التي ستقام في الرياض خلال الفترة من (7) إلى (11) نوفمبر 2025، بمشاركة أكثر من (160) وفداً من أعضاء المنظمة، برئاسة وزراء وكبار المسؤولين وقادة القطاع العالمي.

ختم خاص للقادمين إلى المملكة عبر مطار الملك خالد

وسيُتاح الختم للمسافرين القادمين إلى المملكة عبر مطار الملك خالد الدولي بالرياض خلال فترة الحدث العالمي.

ختم خاص للقادمين إلى المملكة عبر مطار الملك خالد