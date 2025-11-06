حقق الأمن العام نسبة (90.33%) في قياس التحول الرقمي لعام 2025م لمرحلة الإبداع، الذي أجرته هيئة الحكومة الرقمية، نظير الالتزام بالمعايير الأساسية للتحول الرقمي، والإسهام في تطوير منظومة الحكومة الرقمية.

ويُعد هذا الإنجاز امتدادًا لجهود الأمن العام في تبنّي الحلول التقنية المبتكرة، وتوسيع نطاق التحول الرقمي في الخدمات الأمنية، تعزيزًا لكفاءة الأداء وجودة الخدمات، ودعمًا لمستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 في بناء حكومة رقمية متكاملة وفاعلة.