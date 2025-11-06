حقق الأمن العام نسبة (90.33%) في قياس التحول الرقمي لعام 2025م لمرحلة الإبداع، الذي أجرته هيئة الحكومة الرقمية، نظير الالتزام بالمعايير الأساسية للتحول الرقمي، والإسهام في تطوير منظومة الحكومة الرقمية.
ويُعد هذا الإنجاز امتدادًا لجهود الأمن العام في تبنّي الحلول التقنية المبتكرة، وتوسيع نطاق التحول الرقمي في الخدمات الأمنية، تعزيزًا لكفاءة الأداء وجودة الخدمات، ودعمًا لمستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 في بناء حكومة رقمية متكاملة وفاعلة.
The Public Security achieved a rate of (90.33%) in measuring digital transformation for the year 2025 in the innovation phase, conducted by the Digital Government Authority, in recognition of its commitment to the fundamental standards of digital transformation and its contribution to the development of the digital government system.
This achievement is an extension of the efforts of Public Security in adopting innovative technological solutions and expanding the scope of digital transformation in security services, enhancing performance efficiency and service quality, and supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in building an integrated and effective digital government.