The Public Security achieved a rate of (90.33%) in measuring digital transformation for the year 2025 in the innovation phase, conducted by the Digital Government Authority, in recognition of its commitment to the fundamental standards of digital transformation and its contribution to the development of the digital government system.

This achievement is an extension of the efforts of Public Security in adopting innovative technological solutions and expanding the scope of digital transformation in security services, enhancing performance efficiency and service quality, and supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in building an integrated and effective digital government.