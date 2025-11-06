The Saudi Ambassador to the United States, Princess Reema bint Bandar, confirmed that the relationship today between Saudi Arabia and the United States is the strongest in its history, noting that the United States not only welcomes the Kingdom's role in resolving crises but considers it essential.

Princess Reema added: We provided support to the White House on the Russia-Ukraine issue, and we hosted representatives from both countries to negotiate in the Kingdom.

Regarding the events in the Middle East, the Saudi Ambassador to the United States said: We supported efforts in Syria and Gaza, and we hope to reach a two-state solution, and we are working to help resolve the crisis in Sudan.