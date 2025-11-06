أكدت سفيرة المملكة لدى الولايات المتحدة الأميرة ريما بنت بندر أن العلاقة اليوم بين السعودية والولايات المتحدة هي الأقوى في تاريخها، مشيرة إلى أن الولايات المتحدة لا ترحب فقط بدور المملكة في حل الأزمات، بل تعتبره ضرورياً.

وأضافت الأميرة ريما: قدمنا الدعم للبيت الأبيض في ملف روسيا وأوكرانيا، واستضفنا ممثلين من كلا البلدين للتفاوض في المملكة.

وعن الأحداث في الشرق الأوسط قالت سفيرة المملكة لدى الولايات المتحدة: دعمنا الجهود في سورية وغزة، ونأمل أن نصل إلى حل الدولتين، ونسعى للمساعدة في حل أزمة السودان.