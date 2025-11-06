في مشهدٍ تتعانق فيه الحروف بالعراقة، وتلتقي فيه العقول على بساط المعرفة، دشنت هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة أمس جناح المملكة العربية السعودية في معرض الشارقة الدولي للكتاب 2025، حيث تتلألأ الإصدارات تحت أضواء المعرض الممتدة من 5 إلى 16 نوفمبر في مركز إكسبو الشارقة، ليكون الحضور السعودي نبضا جديدا في قلب هذا المهرجان الأدبي العربي الكبير.

تتقدم المملكة إلى هذا الحدث بثقة الثقافة ووهج الفكر، مجسدة عمق الروابط الأخوية مع دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، ومؤكدة أن الكلمة تظل الجسر الأجمل بين الشعوب. ويقول الرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة الدكتور عبداللطيف الواصل، إن المشاركة السعودية في هذا المحفل الدولي ليست حضورا بروتوكوليا فحسب، بل رسالةُ محبةٍ ومعرفةٍ، تُترجم ما يجمع المملكتين من وحدة رؤية ونهضة ثقافية متبادلة، في زمنٍ صار فيه الأدب والنشر والترجمة مفاتيح العالم الجديد.

بين الكتاب والإنسان.. المملكة تفتح نوافذها الثقافية في سماء الشارقة

احتضان مؤسساتٍ وطنية عريقة

ويمتد جناح المملكة كخريطةٍ من الضوء تحتضن مؤسساتٍ وطنية عريقة، منها وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد، وجامعة الملك عبدالعزيز، ومكتبتا الملك فهد الوطنية والملك عبدالعزيز العامة، ومجمعا الملك فهد لطباعة المصحف الشريف والملك سلمان العالمي للغة العربية، وجامعة حفر الباطن، والمختبر السعودي للنقد، والمرصد العربي للترجمة، وجمعية النشر، لتتحدث جميعها بلسانٍ واحد عن وطنٍ جعل من الثقافة ركيزة في رؤيته الكبرى لعام 2030.

وفي فضاءات الجناح السعودي، تتجاور الندوات الأدبية مع الأمسيات الشعرية، وتُضاء منصات الحوار بمبدعين سعوديين يروون حكاية وطنٍ صاغ حضوره بالحرف قبل الحجر، وبالمعرفة قبل المنجز. هنا يلتقي القارئ والكاتب، المترجم والناشر، على طاولةٍ واحدةٍ من الحلم، حيث تتحول الكتب إلى جسورٍ من التفاهم، وتغدو المملكة حارسا للغة، وراعيا لجمال الكلمة، ومؤمنا بأن الثقافة هي الطريق الأطول نحو المستقبل.