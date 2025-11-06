بين الكتاب والإنسان.. المملكة تفتح نوافذها الثقافية في سماء الشارقة

In a scene where letters embrace tradition and minds meet on the carpet of knowledge, the Saudi Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority inaugurated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's pavilion at the Sharjah International Book Fair 2025 yesterday, where publications sparkle under the exhibition lights from November 5 to 16 at the Sharjah Expo Center, making the Saudi presence a new heartbeat in the heart of this grand Arab literary festival.

The Kingdom approaches this event with the confidence of culture and the glow of thought, embodying the depth of brotherly ties with the United Arab Emirates, and affirming that words remain the most beautiful bridge between peoples. The CEO of the authority, Dr. Abdulatif Al-Wasel, states that Saudi participation in this international gathering is not merely a protocol presence, but a message of love and knowledge, translating what unites the two kingdoms in a shared vision and mutual cultural renaissance, in an era where literature, publishing, and translation have become keys to the new world.

Embracing Esteemed National Institutions

The Kingdom's pavilion extends like a map of light, embracing esteemed national institutions, including the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, King Abdulaziz University, the King Fahd National Library, the King Abdulaziz Public Library, the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Quran, the King Salman Global Center for the Arabic Language, Hafr Al-Batin University, the Saudi Critique Lab, the Arab Observatory for Translation, and the Publishing Association, all of which speak with one voice about a nation that has made culture a cornerstone of its grand vision for 2030.

In the spaces of the Saudi pavilion, literary seminars coexist with poetic evenings, and dialogue platforms are illuminated by Saudi creators who narrate the story of a nation that shaped its presence with letters before stones, and with knowledge before achievements. Here, the reader and the writer, the translator and the publisher, gather at a single table of dreams, where books transform into bridges of understanding, and the Kingdom becomes a guardian of language, a nurturer of the beauty of words, and a believer that culture is the longest road to the future.