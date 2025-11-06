بين الكتاب والإنسان.. المملكة تفتح نوافذها الثقافية في سماء الشارقة
6 نوفمبر 2025 - 01:58
آخر تحديث 6 نوفمبر 2025 - 02:02
صالح شبرق، سمر الحارثي (الشارقة)
في مشهدٍ تتعانق فيه الحروف بالعراقة، وتلتقي فيه العقول على بساط المعرفة، دشنت هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة أمس جناح المملكة العربية السعودية في معرض الشارقة الدولي للكتاب 2025، حيث تتلألأ الإصدارات تحت أضواء المعرض الممتدة من 5 إلى 16 نوفمبر في مركز إكسبو الشارقة، ليكون الحضور السعودي نبضا جديدا في قلب هذا المهرجان الأدبي العربي الكبير.
تتقدم المملكة إلى هذا الحدث بثقة الثقافة ووهج الفكر، مجسدة عمق الروابط الأخوية مع دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، ومؤكدة أن الكلمة تظل الجسر الأجمل بين الشعوب. ويقول الرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة الدكتور عبداللطيف الواصل، إن المشاركة السعودية في هذا المحفل الدولي ليست حضورا بروتوكوليا فحسب، بل رسالةُ محبةٍ ومعرفةٍ، تُترجم ما يجمع المملكتين من وحدة رؤية ونهضة ثقافية متبادلة، في زمنٍ صار فيه الأدب والنشر والترجمة مفاتيح العالم الجديد.
احتضان مؤسساتٍ وطنية عريقة
ويمتد جناح المملكة كخريطةٍ من الضوء تحتضن مؤسساتٍ وطنية عريقة، منها وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد، وجامعة الملك عبدالعزيز، ومكتبتا الملك فهد الوطنية والملك عبدالعزيز العامة، ومجمعا الملك فهد لطباعة المصحف الشريف والملك سلمان العالمي للغة العربية، وجامعة حفر الباطن، والمختبر السعودي للنقد، والمرصد العربي للترجمة، وجمعية النشر، لتتحدث جميعها بلسانٍ واحد عن وطنٍ جعل من الثقافة ركيزة في رؤيته الكبرى لعام 2030.
وفي فضاءات الجناح السعودي، تتجاور الندوات الأدبية مع الأمسيات الشعرية، وتُضاء منصات الحوار بمبدعين سعوديين يروون حكاية وطنٍ صاغ حضوره بالحرف قبل الحجر، وبالمعرفة قبل المنجز. هنا يلتقي القارئ والكاتب، المترجم والناشر، على طاولةٍ واحدةٍ من الحلم، حيث تتحول الكتب إلى جسورٍ من التفاهم، وتغدو المملكة حارسا للغة، وراعيا لجمال الكلمة، ومؤمنا بأن الثقافة هي الطريق الأطول نحو المستقبل.
In a scene where letters embrace tradition and minds meet on the carpet of knowledge, the Saudi Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority inaugurated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's pavilion at the Sharjah International Book Fair 2025 yesterday, where publications sparkle under the exhibition lights from November 5 to 16 at the Sharjah Expo Center, making the Saudi presence a new heartbeat in the heart of this grand Arab literary festival.
The Kingdom approaches this event with the confidence of culture and the glow of thought, embodying the depth of brotherly ties with the United Arab Emirates, and affirming that words remain the most beautiful bridge between peoples. The CEO of the authority, Dr. Abdulatif Al-Wasel, states that Saudi participation in this international gathering is not merely a protocol presence, but a message of love and knowledge, translating what unites the two kingdoms in a shared vision and mutual cultural renaissance, in an era where literature, publishing, and translation have become keys to the new world.
Embracing Esteemed National Institutions
The Kingdom's pavilion extends like a map of light, embracing esteemed national institutions, including the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, King Abdulaziz University, the King Fahd National Library, the King Abdulaziz Public Library, the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Quran, the King Salman Global Center for the Arabic Language, Hafr Al-Batin University, the Saudi Critique Lab, the Arab Observatory for Translation, and the Publishing Association, all of which speak with one voice about a nation that has made culture a cornerstone of its grand vision for 2030.
In the spaces of the Saudi pavilion, literary seminars coexist with poetic evenings, and dialogue platforms are illuminated by Saudi creators who narrate the story of a nation that shaped its presence with letters before stones, and with knowledge before achievements. Here, the reader and the writer, the translator and the publisher, gather at a single table of dreams, where books transform into bridges of understanding, and the Kingdom becomes a guardian of language, a nurturer of the beauty of words, and a believer that culture is the longest road to the future.