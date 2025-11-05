ترأس أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور نائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، ووزير النقل والخدمات اللوجستية رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للطرق المهندس صالح الجاسر، بالقاعة الكبرى في ديوان الإمارة اجتماع «منظومة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية بالمنطقة»، الذي حضره عدد من قيادات منظومة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية بالوزارة.

واستعرضت المشروعات القائمة والخطط المستقبلية في مجالات النقل والخدمات اللوجستية، ومناقشة سبل تطوير البنية التحتية لشبكات الطرق والموانئ والنقل الجوي والبحري والبري، بما يسهم في تعزيز التنمية الاقتصادية والسياحية بالمنطقة.

وخلال الاجتماع دشّن أمير منطقة جازان ثلاثة مشروعات جديدة للطرق، بإجمالي أطوال بلغت 14 كيلومتراً، وبتكلفة إجمالية تقدر بـ109 ملايين ريال، وذلك ضمن جهود الوزارة لتعزيز البنية التحتية ورفع كفاءة شبكات الطرق وتحسين مستويات السلامة المرورية.

وشملت المشروعات التي تم تدشينها اليوم مشروع استكمال طريق «هروب - العيدابي» بطول 3كم وبتكلفة 57 مليون ريال، ومشروع ربط مطار الملك عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز بالطريق الساحلي الدولي السريع بطول 6 كم وبتكلفة 35 مليون ريال، إضافة إلى مشروع استكمال تقاطع «منشبة - الساحلي» بطول 5 كم وبتكلفة 17 مليون ريال.

وتهدف هذه المشروعات إلى تعزيز السلامة المرورية وتحسين انسيابية الحركة، إلى جانب مواكبة النمو المتزايد على شبكة الطرق، بما يسهم في دعم التنمية الاقتصادية والسياحية في منطقة جازان، وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

وأكد الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز، في كلمته خلال الاجتماع، أهمية تضافر الجهود بين الجهات ذات العلاقة لتسريع وتيرة تنفيذ المشروعات التنموية، مشيداً بما تبذله وزارة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية ومنظومة النقل عموماً من جهود لتطوير قطاع النقل في المنطقة وتحسين جودة الحياة للمواطنين.