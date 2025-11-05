The Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, chaired a meeting titled "Transport and Logistics Services System in the Region," attended by his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, and the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, who is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Roads, Engineer Saleh Al-Jasser, in the grand hall of the Emirate's Diwan. The meeting was attended by several leaders from the transport and logistics services system within the ministry.

The meeting reviewed ongoing projects and future plans in the fields of transport and logistics services, discussing ways to develop the infrastructure of road networks, ports, and air, sea, and land transport, contributing to enhancing economic and tourism development in the region.

During the meeting, the Emir of the Jazan Region inaugurated three new road projects, with a total length of 14 kilometers and an estimated total cost of 109 million riyals, as part of the ministry's efforts to enhance infrastructure, improve the efficiency of road networks, and enhance traffic safety levels.

The projects inaugurated today included the completion of the "Haroub - Al-Eidabi" road, which is 3 km long and costs 57 million riyals, the project to connect King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport to the international coastal highway, which is 6 km long and costs 35 million riyals, in addition to the completion of the "Manshaba - Coastal" intersection, which is 5 km long and costs 17 million riyals.

These projects aim to enhance traffic safety and improve the flow of movement, alongside keeping pace with the increasing growth on the road network, contributing to supporting economic and tourism development in the Jazan Region, and achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz emphasized, in his speech during the meeting, the importance of concerted efforts among the relevant authorities to accelerate the pace of implementing development projects, praising the efforts made by the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services and the transport system in general to develop the transport sector in the region and improve the quality of life for citizens.