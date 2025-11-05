ترأس أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور نائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، ووزير النقل والخدمات اللوجستية رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للطرق المهندس صالح الجاسر، بالقاعة الكبرى في ديوان الإمارة اجتماع «منظومة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية بالمنطقة»، الذي حضره عدد من قيادات منظومة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية بالوزارة.
واستعرضت المشروعات القائمة والخطط المستقبلية في مجالات النقل والخدمات اللوجستية، ومناقشة سبل تطوير البنية التحتية لشبكات الطرق والموانئ والنقل الجوي والبحري والبري، بما يسهم في تعزيز التنمية الاقتصادية والسياحية بالمنطقة.
وخلال الاجتماع دشّن أمير منطقة جازان ثلاثة مشروعات جديدة للطرق، بإجمالي أطوال بلغت 14 كيلومتراً، وبتكلفة إجمالية تقدر بـ109 ملايين ريال، وذلك ضمن جهود الوزارة لتعزيز البنية التحتية ورفع كفاءة شبكات الطرق وتحسين مستويات السلامة المرورية.
وشملت المشروعات التي تم تدشينها اليوم مشروع استكمال طريق «هروب - العيدابي» بطول 3كم وبتكلفة 57 مليون ريال، ومشروع ربط مطار الملك عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز بالطريق الساحلي الدولي السريع بطول 6 كم وبتكلفة 35 مليون ريال، إضافة إلى مشروع استكمال تقاطع «منشبة - الساحلي» بطول 5 كم وبتكلفة 17 مليون ريال.
وتهدف هذه المشروعات إلى تعزيز السلامة المرورية وتحسين انسيابية الحركة، إلى جانب مواكبة النمو المتزايد على شبكة الطرق، بما يسهم في دعم التنمية الاقتصادية والسياحية في منطقة جازان، وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
وأكد الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز، في كلمته خلال الاجتماع، أهمية تضافر الجهود بين الجهات ذات العلاقة لتسريع وتيرة تنفيذ المشروعات التنموية، مشيداً بما تبذله وزارة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية ومنظومة النقل عموماً من جهود لتطوير قطاع النقل في المنطقة وتحسين جودة الحياة للمواطنين.
The Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, chaired a meeting titled "Transport and Logistics Services System in the Region," attended by his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, and the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, who is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Roads, Engineer Saleh Al-Jasser, in the grand hall of the Emirate's Diwan. The meeting was attended by several leaders from the transport and logistics services system within the ministry.
The meeting reviewed ongoing projects and future plans in the fields of transport and logistics services, discussing ways to develop the infrastructure of road networks, ports, and air, sea, and land transport, contributing to enhancing economic and tourism development in the region.
During the meeting, the Emir of the Jazan Region inaugurated three new road projects, with a total length of 14 kilometers and an estimated total cost of 109 million riyals, as part of the ministry's efforts to enhance infrastructure, improve the efficiency of road networks, and enhance traffic safety levels.
The projects inaugurated today included the completion of the "Haroub - Al-Eidabi" road, which is 3 km long and costs 57 million riyals, the project to connect King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport to the international coastal highway, which is 6 km long and costs 35 million riyals, in addition to the completion of the "Manshaba - Coastal" intersection, which is 5 km long and costs 17 million riyals.
These projects aim to enhance traffic safety and improve the flow of movement, alongside keeping pace with the increasing growth on the road network, contributing to supporting economic and tourism development in the Jazan Region, and achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.
Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz emphasized, in his speech during the meeting, the importance of concerted efforts among the relevant authorities to accelerate the pace of implementing development projects, praising the efforts made by the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services and the transport system in general to develop the transport sector in the region and improve the quality of life for citizens.