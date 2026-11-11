أكد وزير الحج والعمرة الدكتور توفيق بن فوزان الربيعة، أن مؤتمر ومعرض الحج في نسخته السادسة يشهد نقلة نوعية ونمواً متسارعاً في حجم المشاركة والإقبال الدولي، مشيراً إلى أن عدد الجهات المشاركة ارتفع من 84 جهة في عام 2022 إلى نحو 520 جهة في النسخة الحالية بنمو يتجاوز خمسة أضعاف.
وأوضح أن عدد الحضور يُتوقع أن يتجاوز 200 ألف زائر بنهاية النسخة الحالية، بمشاركة دولية واسعة من أكثر من 150 دولة، إلى جانب مشاركة عدد من القيادات والوزراء وأصحاب المفتين من مختلف دول العالم.
وأشار إلى أن هذه الأرقام تعكس حجم التطور الذي شهده المؤتمر، وما يحظى به من اهتمام دولي وتفاعل كبير فضلاً عن حجم التعاقدات والشراكات التي تستهدف تطوير الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن والارتقاء بمنظومة الحج.
ورفع الشكر والتقدير إلى القيادة الرشيدة على ما يحظى به المؤتمر من رعاية ودعم، مؤكداً أن هذا الدعم يمثل ركيزة أساسية لمواصلة التطوير والارتقاء بالخدمات المقدمة للحجاج.
واختتم تصريحه بالدعاء بأن يجزي الله خيراً كل من أسهم في إنجاح هذا الحدث، وأن يوفق الجميع لمواصلة العمل على خدمة ضيوف الرحمن وتحقيق تطلعات القيادة الرشيدة.
The Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, confirmed that the sixth edition of the Hajj Conference and Exhibition is witnessing a qualitative leap and rapid growth in the size of participation and international interest, noting that the number of participating entities has increased from 84 in 2022 to nearly 520 in the current edition, with growth exceeding five times.
He explained that the number of attendees is expected to exceed 200,000 visitors by the end of the current edition, with wide international participation from more than 150 countries, in addition to the participation of several leaders, ministers, and muftis from various countries around the world.
He pointed out that these figures reflect the level of development that the conference has witnessed, as well as the international interest and significant interaction it enjoys, in addition to the volume of contracts and partnerships aimed at enhancing the services provided to the guests of Allah and elevating the Hajj system.
He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the wise leadership for the care and support the conference receives, affirming that this support represents a fundamental pillar for continuing development and improving the services provided to the pilgrims.
He concluded his statement by praying that Allah rewards everyone who contributed to the success of this event, and that He grants success to all in continuing to serve the guests of Allah and achieving the aspirations of the wise leadership.