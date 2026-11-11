The Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, confirmed that the sixth edition of the Hajj Conference and Exhibition is witnessing a qualitative leap and rapid growth in the size of participation and international interest, noting that the number of participating entities has increased from 84 in 2022 to nearly 520 in the current edition, with growth exceeding five times.

He explained that the number of attendees is expected to exceed 200,000 visitors by the end of the current edition, with wide international participation from more than 150 countries, in addition to the participation of several leaders, ministers, and muftis from various countries around the world.

He pointed out that these figures reflect the level of development that the conference has witnessed, as well as the international interest and significant interaction it enjoys, in addition to the volume of contracts and partnerships aimed at enhancing the services provided to the guests of Allah and elevating the Hajj system.

He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the wise leadership for the care and support the conference receives, affirming that this support represents a fundamental pillar for continuing development and improving the services provided to the pilgrims.

He concluded his statement by praying that Allah rewards everyone who contributed to the success of this event, and that He grants success to all in continuing to serve the guests of Allah and achieving the aspirations of the wise leadership.