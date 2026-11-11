أكد وزير الحج والعمرة الدكتور توفيق بن فوزان الربيعة، أن مؤتمر ومعرض الحج في نسخته السادسة يشهد نقلة نوعية ونمواً متسارعاً في حجم المشاركة والإقبال الدولي، مشيراً إلى أن عدد الجهات المشاركة ارتفع من 84 جهة في عام 2022 إلى نحو 520 جهة في النسخة الحالية بنمو يتجاوز خمسة أضعاف.

وأوضح أن عدد الحضور يُتوقع أن يتجاوز 200 ألف زائر بنهاية النسخة الحالية، بمشاركة دولية واسعة من أكثر من 150 دولة، إلى جانب مشاركة عدد من القيادات والوزراء وأصحاب المفتين من مختلف دول العالم.

وأشار إلى أن هذه الأرقام تعكس حجم التطور الذي شهده المؤتمر، وما يحظى به من اهتمام دولي وتفاعل كبير فضلاً عن حجم التعاقدات والشراكات التي تستهدف تطوير الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن والارتقاء بمنظومة الحج.

ورفع الشكر والتقدير إلى القيادة الرشيدة على ما يحظى به المؤتمر من رعاية ودعم، مؤكداً أن هذا الدعم يمثل ركيزة أساسية لمواصلة التطوير والارتقاء بالخدمات المقدمة للحجاج.

واختتم تصريحه بالدعاء بأن يجزي الله خيراً كل من أسهم في إنجاح هذا الحدث، وأن يوفق الجميع لمواصلة العمل على خدمة ضيوف الرحمن وتحقيق تطلعات القيادة الرشيدة.