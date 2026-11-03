لامس سعر صرف الدولار الأمريكي من مستوى 50 ليرة تركية للمرة الأولى تاريخياً، في محطة جديدة ضمن مسار تراجع العملة التركية المستمر منذ سنوات.

مستوى قياسي

وأظهرت بيانات السوق أن الدولار بلغ نحو 49.9975 ليرة خلال تعاملات اليوم الثلاثاء، بعدما سجل مستوى قياسياً عند 50.01 ليرة.

وفقدت العملة التركية نحو 18.9% من قيمتها أمام الدولار خلال الاثني عشر شهراً الماضية.

التضخم يعاود الصعود

وعاود التضخم في تركيا مسار الصعود في أكتوبر الماضي، متجاوزاً التوقعات السابقة تحت ضغوط ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة والغذاء والتقلبات الجيوسياسية.

وسجل التضخم في أسعار المستهلكين في أكتوبر ارتفاعاً شهرياً بنسبة 2.58%، فيما زاد التضخم السنوي إلى 29.77%، حسب أرقام رسمية أعلنها معهد الإحصاء التركي، اليوم.

ويأتي اقتراب الدولار من مستوى 50 ليرة في وقت يواجه فيه البنك المركزي التركي معادلة صعبة بين احتواء التضخم ودعم النشاط الاقتصادي.