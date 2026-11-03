The exchange rate of the US dollar touched 50 Turkish lira for the first time in history, marking a new phase in the ongoing decline of the Turkish currency that has persisted for years.

Record Level

Market data showed that the dollar reached approximately 49.9975 lira during trading on Tuesday, after hitting a record level of 50.01 lira.

The Turkish currency has lost about 18.9% of its value against the dollar over the past twelve months.

Inflation Resumes Its Rise

Inflation in Turkey resumed its upward trend in October, exceeding previous expectations due to pressures from rising energy and food prices and geopolitical fluctuations.

Consumer price inflation in October recorded a monthly increase of 2.58%, while annual inflation rose to 29.77%, according to official figures announced by the Turkish Statistical Institute today.

The dollar's approach to the 50 lira level comes at a time when the Turkish central bank faces a difficult equation between containing inflation and supporting economic activity.