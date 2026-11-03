رفع بنك «جولدمان ساكس» توقعاته لمتوسط أسعار الغاز الطبيعي في أوروبا خلال عام 2027 بنسبة 59%، في ظل استمرار المخاوف بشأن إمدادات الغاز الطبيعي المسال من الشرق الأوسط، واحتمالات تعرض القارة لموجات برد شديدة خلال فصل الشتاء.


وعدل البنك توقعاته لأسعار الغاز الأوروبي خلال الربع الأول من عام 2027 إلى 74 يورو لكل ميغاواط/ساعة، مقارنة بتوقعاته السابقة البالغة 44 يورو، بزيادة 68%، فيما رفع تقديراته لمتوسط الأسعار خلال العام بأكمله إلى 51 يورو، مقابل 32 يورو سابقاً.


وأوضح البنك، في مذكرة نقلتها وكالة «رويترز»، أن الأسواق تسعّر احتمالاً بنسبة 47% لاستمرار نقص إمدادات الغاز الطبيعي المسال القادمة من الشرق الأوسط خلال الشتاء القادم، وسط مخاوف من استمرار اضطرابات الشحن عبر مضيق هرمز.


وتعكس التوقعات الجديدة تصاعد المخاطر التي تواجه أسواق الطاقة الأوروبية، إذ قد يؤدي استمرار اضطراب الإمدادات، بالتزامن مع انخفاض درجات الحرارة، إلى زيادة السحب من مخزونات الغاز وارتفاع تكاليف الطاقة على الشركات والمستهلكين في أوروبا.