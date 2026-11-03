Goldman Sachs has raised its forecasts for the average prices of natural gas in Europe for the year 2027 by 59%, amid ongoing concerns about liquefied natural gas supplies from the Middle East and the likelihood of the continent facing severe cold waves during the winter.



The bank adjusted its forecasts for European gas prices in the first quarter of 2027 to €74 per megawatt-hour, compared to its previous estimate of €44, an increase of 68%. It also raised its estimates for the average prices for the entire year to €51, up from €32 previously.



The bank explained, in a note reported by Reuters, that markets are pricing in a 47% chance of continued shortages in liquefied natural gas supplies from the Middle East during the coming winter, amid concerns over ongoing shipping disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.



The new forecasts reflect the escalating risks facing European energy markets, as continued supply disruptions, coupled with falling temperatures, could lead to increased withdrawals from gas inventories and higher energy costs for businesses and consumers in Europe.