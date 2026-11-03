رفع بنك «جولدمان ساكس» توقعاته لمتوسط أسعار الغاز الطبيعي في أوروبا خلال عام 2027 بنسبة 59%، في ظل استمرار المخاوف بشأن إمدادات الغاز الطبيعي المسال من الشرق الأوسط، واحتمالات تعرض القارة لموجات برد شديدة خلال فصل الشتاء.
وعدل البنك توقعاته لأسعار الغاز الأوروبي خلال الربع الأول من عام 2027 إلى 74 يورو لكل ميغاواط/ساعة، مقارنة بتوقعاته السابقة البالغة 44 يورو، بزيادة 68%، فيما رفع تقديراته لمتوسط الأسعار خلال العام بأكمله إلى 51 يورو، مقابل 32 يورو سابقاً.
وأوضح البنك، في مذكرة نقلتها وكالة «رويترز»، أن الأسواق تسعّر احتمالاً بنسبة 47% لاستمرار نقص إمدادات الغاز الطبيعي المسال القادمة من الشرق الأوسط خلال الشتاء القادم، وسط مخاوف من استمرار اضطرابات الشحن عبر مضيق هرمز.
وتعكس التوقعات الجديدة تصاعد المخاطر التي تواجه أسواق الطاقة الأوروبية، إذ قد يؤدي استمرار اضطراب الإمدادات، بالتزامن مع انخفاض درجات الحرارة، إلى زيادة السحب من مخزونات الغاز وارتفاع تكاليف الطاقة على الشركات والمستهلكين في أوروبا.
Goldman Sachs has raised its forecasts for the average prices of natural gas in Europe for the year 2027 by 59%, amid ongoing concerns about liquefied natural gas supplies from the Middle East and the likelihood of the continent facing severe cold waves during the winter.
The bank adjusted its forecasts for European gas prices in the first quarter of 2027 to €74 per megawatt-hour, compared to its previous estimate of €44, an increase of 68%. It also raised its estimates for the average prices for the entire year to €51, up from €32 previously.
The bank explained, in a note reported by Reuters, that markets are pricing in a 47% chance of continued shortages in liquefied natural gas supplies from the Middle East during the coming winter, amid concerns over ongoing shipping disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.
The new forecasts reflect the escalating risks facing European energy markets, as continued supply disruptions, coupled with falling temperatures, could lead to increased withdrawals from gas inventories and higher energy costs for businesses and consumers in Europe.