Yesterday, 6 relief trucks arrived in the governorate of Aden carrying medicines and medical supplies provided by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center; in support of the health sector in the Republic of Yemen.

This assistance comes as part of the ongoing humanitarian and relief efforts provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to enhance the capabilities of Yemeni health facilities to meet the needs of patients.