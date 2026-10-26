وصلت أمس 6 شاحنات إغاثية إلى محافظة عدن تحمل على متنها الأدوية والمستلزمات الطبية مقدمة من مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية؛ دعماً للقطاع الصحي في الجمهورية اليمنية.

وتأتي هذه المساعدات في إطار الجهود الإغاثية والإنسانية المتواصلة التي تقدمها المملكة العربية السعودية عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، لتعزيز قدرات المرافق الصحية اليمنية على تلبية حاجات المرضى.